BWW Review: THE SIGNATURE SHOW Enchants Audiences at The Chicago Magic Lounge

The term "magic show" conjures up different things for different people: smoke and mirrors, pulling a rabbit out of a hat, or perhaps sawing a magician's assistant in half. What many people don't know, however, is that Chicago has its very own style of magic- close-up, sleight of hand- with a good dose of humor and alcohol mixed in. So, while you are bound to be asked to "Pick a card, any card," at this intimate lounge in Andersonville, you'll be fooled time and time again as the performers use simple yet clever maneuvers to astonish the audience throughout the evening.

The Chicago Magic Lounge is a true wonder-inducing experience. If you arrive early for some pre-show cocktails, you will be entertained by the bar's own dedicated magician, the wisecracking Jeff Bibik, who is stationed a mere few feet away from any guest. Once you are ready to be seated, you are led to an intimate lounge where you have the opportunity to order food and cocktails- all while various performers visit your table for an hour leading up to the headliner's performances, performing deft illusions in an up-close and personal fashion. Every seat in the house is a good one!

The elegant and bedazzled Jan Rose opened The Signature Show I had the pleasure of viewing. Every word she uttered was dripping with the enthusiasm she has for magic, its history in Chicago, and this special community here in Andersonville. This first introduction made way for the first headliner of the evening, the hilarious Justin Purcell (and dare I say, his assistant "Annette"). Purcell kept the audience in stitches all night with his dry and subtle brand of humor. His three ball trick and ability to produce a seemingly endless amount of coins from thin air were particularly memorable.

The final act of the night featured the immensely talented Luis Carreon- winner of the Harlan Tarbell Close-up Competition Award from the International Brotherhood of Magicians two years in a row, as well as the winner of the Chicago Magic Competition! Carreon's ability to misdirect the audience (all the while making self-deprecating jokes involving his Mexican heritage) was unmatched. I was fortunate enough to have the ability to volunteer for one particular demonstration involving a set of colorful bags (and an off-brand "Baby Yoda") which left me completely stumped!

Whether you are already a fan of magic, enjoy unique forms of live entertainment, or are interested in a special part of Chicago's history, the Chicago Magic Lounge is a must-see attraction. This little shrine to Chicago-style magic has miraculously survived the lack of business due to Covid-19 mandates, and they "have magic to do- just for you!"

Check out The Chicago Magic Lounge's calendar of events and purchase your tickets today!