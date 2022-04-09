BWW Review: THE KING AND I at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace

The current production at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, IL is Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless story of the puzzled King of Siam and the British schoolteacher who educates more than just his children. Of course, it's The King and I. The production is vocally and visually stunning under the magnificent and carefully guided direction of Alan Paul. The set design - minimal but so effective, especially when candles are used - by Wilson Chin and Riw Rakkulchon. The costumes, which are another character, are designed by Izumi Inaba based on the original design by Catherine Zuber. The lighting which takes one's breath away was designed by Eric Southern. The unforgettable Rodgers and Hammerstein score is conducted by Tim Laciano. Darren Lee's choreography leading to the penultimate "The Small House of Uncle Thomas" ballet flows beautifully and carries the audience along.

Betsy Morgan's portrayal of Anna Leonowens is nothing short of brilliant. She is a strong woman, loving mother to her son, Louie (Braden Crothers holding his own in every scene he's in), and wants to educate the King's children to show them a wider world. When the children come out on stage to greet Anna, everyone gasps in awe and delight. As the scene progresses, you do feel they are related to each other, even though there are several different mothers. When Anna finally meets the King, they don't know what to think of each other. Adam Jacobs' performance as the King is riveting from the beginning to the last scene.

The dialogue between Anna and the King is so enjoyable and well written. The end of Act I is famous for "When I shall kneel, you shall kneel, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera" ending with the King promising Anna her house and the King and Anna are both fully stretched out on the floor.

The secondary story is about Tuptim and Lun Tha. Paulina Yeung is cast as Tuptim. Paulina's voice soars and we know the heartache she is feeling. Tuptim is a present from the King of Burma to the King of Siam in hopes of working together. Tuptim is in love with Lun Tha (Ethan Le Phong perfectly compliments Paulina). They have to meet secretly and kiss in a shadow. In Act 2 when the two sing "I Have Dreamed", the ending was a moment of goosebumps.

Sir Edward Ramsey (Victor Holstein perfectly upper crust British) is visiting the palace. He knew Anna prior to her arriving in Siam. For entertainment, Tuptim decides to present The Small House of Uncle Thomas ballet. This is Tuptim telling the King she is against anyone owning another person. The staging, dancing and costumes for the ballet were storytelling at it's finest.

However, Act 2 is most notable for the most romantic polka between Anna and the King. This is the moment the audience is waiting for. As soon as the King puts his hand on Anna's waist and the orchestra strikes the first note you are swept up in one of most memorable moments in theater history. This did not disappoint!!!

Rodgers and Hammerstein immediately change the feel good moment to one of anger and despair. The King does not want to be called a barbarian anymore but when Tuptim is brought to the palace after trying to run away, the King is going to whip her. Anna begs the King not to do it. She tells him you are a barbarian. The King drops the whip and runs off. Several months go by and Lady Thiang, the King's number one wife and mother of the future king comes to Anna and asks her to see the King. He is ill. Christine Bunuan plays Lady Thiang with grace and dignity. Her voice is pure.

Anna goes to see the King and she can see he is gravely ill. She was planning on leaving but then decides not to go. The King's son played by Matthew Uzarraga decides when he is king changes will be made for the better of everyone including no kneeling when the King is present. Matthew's performance throughout the show, gives us a unique performance of a young man dealing with his father's ideas but also knowing Mrs. Anna is right too. It's very powerful in a subtle way.

All of this leads to the passing of the King. It tugs at your emotions as it should. The King's number one aide Kralahome keeps his eye on the King during the entire scene. Karmann Bajuyo's performance shows the love, respect and fear Kralahome has for his King. As the scene ends with Prince Chulalongkorn making declarations, Anna and Lady Thiang are on either side of the King as he slips away.

Did I like this production? Yes. I highly recommend it. This story is relevant today. Drury Lane has put together an amazing team to relive this musical again. One does not have to be a musical purist to enjoy this production and embrace the 2 running storylines. Rodgers and Hammerstein were able to put certain topics about the human condition into their shows but did not lose an audience. That is a gift to us from Dick and Oscar, and Drury Lane is presenting it to the audience in all its majesty.