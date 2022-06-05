BWW Review: HAND TO GOD at Copley Theatre

The newest production at Copley Theatre in Aurora is Hand to God. I was not sure what to expect on opening night this past Wednesday. I had not seen this before. I will say the subject matter is not for everyone. The show is recommended for audiences age 18 and older.

It's the story of a teenage boy and his mother trying to come to grips with the death of father/husband. Set in Cypress Texas and in the basement of a church, many times puppets are used to teach children to follow the Bible and avoid Satan (especially in the South). Jason/Tyrone (the puppet) is brilliantly portrayed by August Forman. He splits between his sweet teenage Jason and then the foul mouthed, raunchy hand puppet Tyrone. I cannot say enough about his performance. Jason's complicated relationships with his mother, his pastor, the girl next door and the bully. Tyron the puppet takes over Jason and we see the fight and terror within Jason trying to figure everything out. His mother Margery (Monica West in her Aurora debut) is grieving which unleashes her sadness, anger, despair, loneliness and the need for human contact. I believe from the past 2 years we can relate to these feelings. Enter the minister Pastor Greg (Adam Wesley Brown making us feel uncomfortable as this character should). He makes his intentions with Margery clear and he thinks he can use the church and his counsel to achieve his conquest. Margery sees through his B.S. and lets him know it.

Then there is Timmy (Jordan Moore in his Aurora debut)..... a lusty teenage boy who decides to try to "comfort" Margery. He succeeds but then Margery realizes this is so wrong. At one point Margery describes as wrong for people. Her delivery is heart breaking. Puppet Tyrone attacks Timmy or is Jason attacking Timmy after he finds out what happened?

Finally there is sweet girl next friend Jessica (sweetly and perfectly portrayed by Felicia Oduh). Jason really likes her so he tries to impress her with the classic Abbott and Costello act "Who's on First". This was a huge highlight!! We see Jason trying to impress her while doing both Abbott and Costello and throwing Tyrone in as well. One actor doing 4 parts - bravo!!!! Jason does not finish the entire bit and Jessica asks him if he wrote it. He says yes and Tyrone says no. Act One ends with Margery insisting the devil has got Jason. Tyrone causes an overhead light to burn out and everyone runs out of the room which leaves Jason alone with Tyrone.

Act Two has Jessica entering the church basement with her own hand puppet trying to entice Tyrone. What ensues can only be called puppet chemistry on the floor while Jessica and Jason carry on a normal conversation. However, Jessica is actually getting through to Jason.

Margery is still involved with Timmy and Pastor Greg catches them. Margery then realizes she cannot continue to behave this way. Jason (or is it Tyrone) accuses her of killing his father by letting him overeat. Mother and son are able to reconcile.

Act Two ends with Jason trying to rid himself of Tyrone in a breath holding fight staged by Adam Wesley Brown. After a lengthy struggle - Tyrone bites Jason's finger - Jason has removed the puppet from his hand and wraps a towel over his bleeding finger but Tyrone reappears inside the towel and tries to kill Jason. Finally with Margery's help, they are able to stop Tyrone. Margery tells Jason she will always be there for him.

In the epilogue, Tyrone reappears insisting the audience has missed him. His speech ends indicating the place where you initially saw the devil you may now see the savior. Author Robert Askins pushing the button again.

Each person seeing this production has their own baggage to deal with - be it big baggage or little baggage. Art is personal and thus will trigger how you react to what is happening on the stage. I cannot say enough about this group of actors directed by Trent Stork - bravo Trent! Scenic Designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn and Lighting Designer Cat Wilson interweave the changing emotions of the characters flawlessly. Final appreciation and applause is given to Spencer Lott the puppetry coach. Copley Theatre is designed to present bold productions and they have succeeded Humans have been subject to all these emotions since existence. Hand to God shows it up close using puppets to possibly soften the blow.