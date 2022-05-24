BWW Interview: Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew of The Boxmasters Talk New Music and Tour

Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock and roll of the 1960's. Listening to The Boxmasters, one can hear obvious odes to the Beatles, Byrds and Beach Boys, but also important to The Boxmasters are The Mothers of Invention, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and Big Star.

Since forming The Boxmasters, several long-time friends have contributed to the sound of the band, but the core of The Boxmasters has always been Andrew and Thornton. As primary songwriters, the sound of the Boxmasters has been an evolution as the duo constantly strive to find new inspiration, new sounds and new ways of expressing what is in their hearts and on their minds. But at the core, there is a backbeat, a lyric with meaning and music played with emotion.

As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated a rabid cult fanbase across the United States and Canada. Opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock The Boxmasters have proven to win over large audiences. As a headliner, frequent stops in Kansas City at "Knuckleheads", Springfield, Illinois at "Boondocks" and "Merrimack Hall" in Huntsville, Alabama have shown dedicated yet still growing audiences. Two appearances at Levon Helm's "Midnight Ramble" in Woodstock, New York were highlight performances for the band, as well as the "Ramble at The Ryman" that Levon hosted in 2008. The Boxmasters performed on "The Grand Ole Opry" in 2015, another in a growing resume of must-play venues.

BWW's Kevin Pollack caught up with Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew of The Boxmasters to talk about new music, their new tour and the art of writing a good song.

The Boxmasters will be performing at The Des Plaines Theatre on Wednesday, May 25th at 7pm. Tickets are $29 each and can be purchased at https://desplainestheatre.com/events/billy-bob-thornton-the-boxmasters/

