BLUE MAN GROUP Makes The Holiday Season Bright With Added Performances At Briar Street Theatre

Celebrating 25 years in Chicago, Blue Man Group will make the holiday season extra bright with an expanded performance schedule at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted). The robust schedule will provide audiences with more opportunities to experience some not-so-silent nights this holiday season.

From December 19 through December 24, audiences can enjoy some fun surprises during Blue Man Group performances including special PVC performances of "Jingle Bells" and "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel."



Blue Man Group Chicago will host four festive New Year's Eve performances Saturday, December 31 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Families with young children can take advantage of Blue Man Group's early performances at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. These shows feature early "midnight" countdowns after the show complete with party hats, noisemakers and a special performance of "Auld Lang Syne" by the Blue Men. Other festivities include pre-show face painting where children will be transformed into members of Blue Man Group's band.

Blue Man Group will continue ringing in the New Year with additional performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests of the 7 p.m. show can enjoy a celebratory champagne toast, festive party hats and a post-show meet and greet with the Blue Men. Audiences of the 10 p.m. performance will experience a spectacular New Year's Eve countdown party complete with noisemakers, a midnight champagne toast, balloon drop and performance of "Auld Lang Syne" by the Blue Men.

Blue Man Group's complete holiday performance schedule is available online at www.blueman.com/chicago.

Blue Man Group Chicago tickets start at $49. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago. In celebration of Blue Man Group Chicago's 25th anniversary, Illinois residents can receive 25 percent off select seats now through December 1, 2022 by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.