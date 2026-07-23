BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, and More Nominated For Equity Jeff Awards; Full List
Goodman Theatre garnered the most honors with 24 nominations from six productions.
In celebration of its 58th anniversary awarding recognition for Equity theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announces its nominations for the 2025 –2026 season. This year’s Equity Jeff Awards feature 209 nominees across 37 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 27 producing entities.
During the most recent season, which ran from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, Jeff Awards members attended 85 Equity productions. From these, 72 productions became “Jeff Recommended” and therefore eligible for award nominations. Jeff Awards members vote on ballots compiled from voting through the season which are comparatively analyzed to determine the nominees who are presented in each category.
Goodman Theatre garnered the most honors with 24 nominations from six productions, followed by Chicago Shakespeare Theater (20 that includes five co-productions) and Paramount Theatre (20), Writers Theatre (17), a tie between American Blues Theater and Marriott Theatre (14), Steppenwolf Theatre Company (13) and Raven Theatre (12). “Birds of North America” at A Red Orchid Theatre and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” at Paramount Theatre shared the largest number of nominations for a single production (seven), followed by a fiveway tie among “Always…Patsy Cline” (American Blues Theater), “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” (Goodman Theatre), “Leopoldstadt” (Writers Theatre), “A Little Night Music” (Marriott Theatre), and “Octet” (Raven Theater) with six nominations each.
Among New Work, eight world premiere plays are in award consideration. In addition, Short Run Productions (nine to 17 performances) have nominees for Production, New Work, Performer in Principal Roles and Design.
“Continuing our mission to recognize artistic and technical excellence on stage, this past season’s Equity nominees represent the great wealth of talent for which Chicago theater is known,” said Barry Taylor, Jeff Awards Equity Wing Chair. “It is an honor to recognize dozens of plays, musicals and revues and showcase theatrical work across dozens of categories for eligible theater companies which have invited the Jeff Awards organization to evaluate for awards consideration. Congratulations to all nominees.” The 58th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place Monday, September 14, 2026, at The Harris Theater in Chicago. More details on the program will be announced soon. Ticket sales begin Friday, July 24th.
PRODUCTION – PLAY – LARGE
"Amadeus" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" – Goodman Theatre
"Covenant" – Goodman Theatre
"An Enemy of the People" – TimeLine Theatre Company
"Eureka Day" – TimeLine Theatre Company
"Holiday" – Goodman Theatre
"Job" – Writers Theatre
"Leopoldstadt" – Writers Theatre
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" – Goodman Theatre
"Much Ado About Nothing" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
PRODUCTION – PLAY – MIDSIZE
"The Ally" – Theater Wit
"Birds of North America" – A Red Orchid Theatre
"Come Back, Little Sheba" – American Blues Theater
"Oak" – Raven Theatre
"Pivot" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – LARGE
"As You Like It" – Writers Theatre
"Come From Away" – Paramount Theatre
"Dear Evan Hansen" – Paramount Theatre
"Irving Berlin's White Christmas" – Paramount Theatre
"A Little Night Music" – Marriott Theatre
"On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions
"South Pacific" – Paramount Theatre
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
"Octet" – Raven Theatre
PRODUCTION – REVUE
"Always... Patsy Cline" – American Blues Theater
"Men of Soul" – Black Ensemble Theater
"Pandemonium, Please Hold" – The Second City
ENSEMBLE – PLAY
"The Angel Next Door" – Northlight Theatre
"Covenant" – Goodman Theatre
"Eureka Day" – TimeLine Theatre Company
"Leopoldstadt" – Writers Theatre
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" – Goodman Theatre
"The Merry Wives of Windsor" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
"Things With Friends" – American Blues Theater
ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL OR REVUE
"As You Like It" – Writers Theatre
"Come From Away" – Paramount Theatre
"A Little Night Music" – Marriott Theatre
"Men of Soul" – Black Ensemble Theater
"Octet" – Raven Theatre
"Pandemonium, Please Hold" – The Second City
"Rome Sweet Rome" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
NEW WORK
Richard Greenberg – "Holiday" – Goodman Theatre
Lauren Gunderson – "Billie Jean" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Hanna Kime – "The Targeted" – A Red Orchid Theatre
Alex Lubischer – "Pivot" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Tarell Alvin McCraney – "Windfall" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Q Brothers Collective (GQ, JQ, JAX and POS) – "Rome Sweet Rome" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Marco Antonio Rodriguez – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" – Goodman Theatre
James Sherman – "The First Lady of Television" – Northlight Theatre
DIRECTOR – PLAY – LARGE
Felix Barrett – "Paranormal Activity" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
Phillip Breen – "The Merry Wives of Windsor" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Selina Cadell – "Much Ado About Nothing" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
David Esbjornson – "Job" – Writers Theatre
Robert Falls – "Amadeus" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Robert Falls – "Holiday" – Goodman Theatre
Wendy Mateo – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" – Goodman Theatre
Ron OJ Parson – "An Enemy of the People" – TimeLine Theatre Company
Carey Perloff – "Leopoldstadt" – Writers Theatre
Malkia Stampley – "Covenant" – Goodman Theatre
DIRECTOR – PLAY – MIDSIZE
Mikael Burke – "Oak" – Raven Theatre
Connie Canaday Howard – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley" – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Elyse Dolan – "Come Back, Little Sheba" – American Blues Theater
Kirsten Fitzgerald – "Birds of North America" – A Red Orchid Theatre
Hallie Gordon – "Pivot" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Jeremy Wechsler – "The Ally" – Theater Wit
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – LARGE
Braden Abraham – "As You Like It" – Writers Theatre
Nick Bowling – "A Little Night Music" – Marriott Theatre
Jessica Fisch – "Dear Evan Hansen" – Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" – Paramount Theatre
Trent Stork – "Come From Away" – Paramount Theatre
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
Keira Fromm – "Octet" – Raven Theatre
DIRECTOR – REVUE
Carisa Barreca – "Pandemonium, Please Hold” – The Second City
Daryl D. Brooks – "Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater
Harmony France – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Will Allan (Dr. Thomas Stockmann) – "An Enemy of the People” – TimeLine Theatre Company
Mark Bedard (Benedick) – "Much Ado About Nothing” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
David Darrow (Mozart) – "Amadeus” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Christopher Donahue (Loyd) – "Job” – Writers Theatre
Rae Gray (Jane) – "Job” – Writers Theatre
Francis Guinan (Pete) – "Ashland Avenue” – Goodman Theatre
Lenin D’Anthony Izquierdo (Oscar Wao) – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” – Goodman Theatre
John Judd (John) – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
Chilina Kennedy (Billie Jean) – "Billie Jean” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Al’Jaleel McGhee (Levee) – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” – Goodman Theatre
Jeff Perry (Captain) – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Michael Potts (Henri 'Mr. Mano' Tamaño) – "Windfall” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Cassidy Slaughter–Mason (Caitlyn) – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
Gwendolyn Whiteside (Lola Delaney) – "Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Gaby Albo (Gloria) – "On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions
Cody Combs (Evan Hansen) – "Dear Evan Hansen” – Paramount Theatre
Jackson Evans (Seymour) – "Little Shop of Horrors” – Marriott Theatre
Hershey Felder (Rachmaninoff) – "Hershey Felder's Rachmaninoff and the Tsar” – Writers Theatre
Phoebe Gonzalez (Rosalind) – "As You Like It” – Writers Theatre
JJ Niemann (Frank Abagnale, Jr.) – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre
Allsun O'Malley (Nellie Forbush) – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre
Maya Rowe (Audrey) – "Little Shop of Horrors” – Marriott Theatre
Alex Syiek (Bob Wallace) – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre
Jaitee Thomas (Jackie Wilson) – "The Jackie Wilson Story” – Black Ensemble Theater
SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Donny Hathaway) – "Twisted Melodies” – Northlight Theatre
PERFORMER IN A REVUE
Liz Chidester (Patsy Cline) – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater
Molly Hernández (Louise Seger) – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater
Cat McDonnell (Performer) – "Pandemonium, Please Hold” – The Second City
Eddie Mujica (Performer) – "Pandemonium, Please Hold” – The Second City
Maxel McLoud Schingen (Prince, James Ingram, El DeBarge) – "Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY
Alana Arenas (First Lady/Miss Second/The Last One) – "Windfall” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Audrey Francis (Lon Lavecchia/Daniela Lavecchia) – "Catch As Catch Can” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Erin Noel Grennan (Olga) – "The Angel Next Door” – Northlight Theatre
Kelvin Grullon (Yunior) – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” – Goodman Theatre
Timothy Edward Kane (Sergeant Rough) – "Gaslight” – Northlight Theatre
Timothy Edward Kane (Master Ford) – "The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Keith Kupferer (George) – "Pivot” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Stephanie Shum (Mia) – "The Targeted” – A Red Orchid Theatre
David Stobbe (Levi, Priest, Waiter) – "Pivot” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Wesley Taylor (Ned Seton) – "Holiday” – Goodman Theatre
Rebekah Ward (Suzanne) – "Eureka Day” – TimeLine Theatre Company
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL
Danielle Davis (Casca/Ensemble) – "Rome Sweet Rome” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Chad Doreck (Joe Biden) – "44 - The Musical" – Eli Bauman and Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordon
Michelle Duffy (Mother Superior) – "Sister Act” – Drury Lane Productions
Lawrence Flowers (Eddie Souther) – "Sister Act” – Drury Lane Productions
Veronica Garza (Countess Charlotte Malcolm) – "A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre
Grey Henson (Iceboy) – “Iceboy! The Musical or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh”” – Goodman Theatre
Nick Offerman (Eugene O’Neill) – “Iceboy! The Musical or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh”” – Goodman Theatre
Claudia Quesada (Gloria Fajardo) – "On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions
Abby C. Smith (Martha Watson) – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre
Sarah Stiles (Lambert) – “Iceboy! The Musical or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh”” – Goodman Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN – LARGE
Fly Davis – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
Kevin Depinet – "Ashland Avenue” – Goodman Theatre
Jeffrey D. Kmiec – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre
Collette Pollard – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Collette Pollard – "Gaslight” – Northlight Theatre
Walt Spangler – "Holiday” – Goodman Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Morgan Laszlo – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
Lauren M. Nichols – "Wish You Were Here” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Shayna Patel – "Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater
Jacqueline and Richard Penrod – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Grant Sabin – "Things With Friends” – American Blues Theater
Joe Schermoly – "The Ally” – Theater Wit
COSTUME DESIGN – LARGE
Raquel Adorno – "Gaslight” – Northlight Theatre
Mara Blumenfeld – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre
Sally Dolembo – "A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre
Amanda Gladu – "Amadeus” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Alex Jaeger – "Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre
Yvonne L. Miranda – "Big White Fog” – Court Theatre
Sully Ratke – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre
COSTUME DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Aly Greaves Amidei – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Delena Bradley – "Eelpout!" – Shattered Globe Theatre
Kristy Leigh Hall – "Wish You Were Here” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Lily Walls – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater
Anna Wooden – “Top Girls” – Raven Theatre
SOUND DESIGN – LARGE
Eric Backus – "Twisted Melodies” – Northlight Theatre
Dee Etti–Williams – "Covenant” – Goodman Theatre
Gareth Fry – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
André Pluess – "Two Sisters and a Piano” – Writers Theatre
Jane Shaw – "Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre
SOUND DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Eric Backus – "Do Something Pretty” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Thomas Dixon – "Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater
Ethan Korvne – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
Ethan Korvne – "Oak” – Raven Theatre
Christopher Kriz and Hannah Kwak – "Octet” – Raven Theatre
LIGHTING DESIGN – LARGE
Lee Fiskness – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Greg Hofmann – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre
Gina Patterson – "Covenant” – Goodman Theatre
Anna Watson – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
Hannah Wien – "White Rooster” – Lookingglass Theatre Company
LIGHTING DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Garrett Bell – "Birthday Candles” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Ben Carne – "Top Girls” – Raven Theatre
Maximo Grano De Oro – "Octet” – Raven Theatre
Eric Watkins – "Oak” – Raven Theatre
Levi J. Wilkins – "Things With Friends” – American Blues Theater
CHOREOGRAPHY
Deidre Goodwin – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre
Deidre Goodwin – "Heartbreak Hotel” – Marriott Theatre
Tanji Harper – "Rome Sweet Rome” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Tiffany Krause and Annie Jo Fischer – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre
Luis Salgado – "On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions
MUSIC DIRECTION
Kory Danielson – "Come From Away” – Paramount Theatre
Kory Danielson – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre
Michael Mahler – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater
Michael Mahler – "As You Like It” – Writers Theatre
Ryan T. Nelson – "A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre
Robert Reddrick – "Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater
Nick Sula – "Octet” – Raven Theatre
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Lindsay Jones – "The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Ethan Korvne – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre
Christopher Kriz – "Eelpout!" – Shattered Globe Theatre
Christopher Kriz – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Joshua Schmidt – "Dial M for Murder” – Drury Lane Productions
Rick Sims – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Eliza Thompson – "Much Ado About Nothing” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
PROJECTION DESIGN
Stefania Bulbarella – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” – Goodman Theatre
Anthony Churchill – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre
Anthony Churchill – "Dear Evan Hansen” – Paramount Theatre
Rasean Davonté Johnson – "Mr. Wolf” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Mike Tutaj – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre
ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION
Chris Fisher – Illusion Design – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company
Caitlin McLeod – Puppet Design – "White Rooster” – Lookingglass Theatre Company
Jesse Mooney–Bullock – Puppet Design – "Little Shop of Horrors” – Marriott Theatre
Steph Paul – Movement Director – "Billie Jean” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Cassie Schillo – Properties Design – "Father of the Bride” – Drury Lane Productions
Tom Watson – Hair, Wig and Makeup Design – "Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre
SHORT RUN – PRODUCTION
"The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
SHORT RUN – PERFORMER
Aaron Costa Ganis (Peter Evans) – "Ava: The Secret Conversations” – Karl Sydow
Gary Houston (Henry Percival) – "The Official Biography” – Her Story Theater
Brendan Hunt (Himself) – “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
Elizabeth McGovern (Ava Gardner) – "Ava: The Secret Conversations” – Karl Sydow
SHORT RUN – NEW WORK
Kurt McGinnis Brown – "The Official Biography” – Her Story Theater
Brendan Hunt – "The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
SHORT RUN – DESIGN
Nick Solyom – Lighting Design – “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group
IMPRESARIO AWARD – HONORING EXCELLENCE IN STAGE MANAGEMENT
Nikki Blue – Goodman Theatre
Jinni Pike – Paramount Theatre
Caitlin I. Quinn – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
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