BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, and More Nominated For Equity Jeff Awards; Full List

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In celebration of its 58th anniversary awarding recognition for Equity theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announces its nominations for the 2025 –2026 season. This year’s Equity Jeff Awards feature 209 nominees across 37 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 27 producing entities.

During the most recent season, which ran from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, Jeff Awards members attended 85 Equity productions. From these, 72 productions became “Jeff Recommended” and therefore eligible for award nominations. Jeff Awards members vote on ballots compiled from voting through the season which are comparatively analyzed to determine the nominees who are presented in each category.

Goodman Theatre garnered the most honors with 24 nominations from six productions, followed by Chicago Shakespeare Theater (20 that includes five co-productions) and Paramount Theatre (20), Writers Theatre (17), a tie between American Blues Theater and Marriott Theatre (14), Steppenwolf Theatre Company (13) and Raven Theatre (12). “Birds of North America” at A Red Orchid Theatre and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” at Paramount Theatre shared the largest number of nominations for a single production (seven), followed by a fiveway tie among “Always…Patsy Cline” (American Blues Theater), “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” (Goodman Theatre), “Leopoldstadt” (Writers Theatre), “A Little Night Music” (Marriott Theatre), and “Octet” (Raven Theater) with six nominations each.

Among New Work, eight world premiere plays are in award consideration. In addition, Short Run Productions (nine to 17 performances) have nominees for Production, New Work, Performer in Principal Roles and Design.

“Continuing our mission to recognize artistic and technical excellence on stage, this past season’s Equity nominees represent the great wealth of talent for which Chicago theater is known,” said Barry Taylor, Jeff Awards Equity Wing Chair. “It is an honor to recognize dozens of plays, musicals and revues and showcase theatrical work across dozens of categories for eligible theater companies which have invited the Jeff Awards organization to evaluate for awards consideration. Congratulations to all nominees.” The 58th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place Monday, September 14, 2026, at The Harris Theater in Chicago. More details on the program will be announced soon. Ticket sales begin Friday, July 24th.

PRODUCTION – PLAY – LARGE

"Amadeus" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" – Goodman Theatre

"Covenant" – Goodman Theatre

"An Enemy of the People" – TimeLine Theatre Company

"Eureka Day" – TimeLine Theatre Company

"Holiday" – Goodman Theatre

"Job" – Writers Theatre

"Leopoldstadt" – Writers Theatre

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" – Goodman Theatre

"Much Ado About Nothing" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

PRODUCTION – PLAY – MIDSIZE

"The Ally" – Theater Wit

"Birds of North America" – A Red Orchid Theatre

"Come Back, Little Sheba" – American Blues Theater

"Oak" – Raven Theatre

"Pivot" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – LARGE

"As You Like It" – Writers Theatre

"Come From Away" – Paramount Theatre

"Dear Evan Hansen" – Paramount Theatre

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas" – Paramount Theatre

"A Little Night Music" – Marriott Theatre

"On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions

"South Pacific" – Paramount Theatre

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE

"Octet" – Raven Theatre

PRODUCTION – REVUE

"Always... Patsy Cline" – American Blues Theater

"Men of Soul" – Black Ensemble Theater

"Pandemonium, Please Hold" – The Second City

ENSEMBLE – PLAY

"The Angel Next Door" – Northlight Theatre

"Covenant" – Goodman Theatre

"Eureka Day" – TimeLine Theatre Company

"Leopoldstadt" – Writers Theatre

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" – Goodman Theatre

"The Merry Wives of Windsor" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

"Things With Friends" – American Blues Theater

ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL OR REVUE

"As You Like It" – Writers Theatre

"Come From Away" – Paramount Theatre

"A Little Night Music" – Marriott Theatre

"Men of Soul" – Black Ensemble Theater

"Octet" – Raven Theatre

"Pandemonium, Please Hold" – The Second City

"Rome Sweet Rome" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

NEW WORK

Richard Greenberg – "Holiday" – Goodman Theatre

Lauren Gunderson – "Billie Jean" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Hanna Kime – "The Targeted" – A Red Orchid Theatre

Alex Lubischer – "Pivot" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Tarell Alvin McCraney – "Windfall" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Q Brothers Collective (GQ, JQ, JAX and POS) – "Rome Sweet Rome" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Marco Antonio Rodriguez – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" – Goodman Theatre

James Sherman – "The First Lady of Television" – Northlight Theatre

DIRECTOR – PLAY – LARGE

Felix Barrett – "Paranormal Activity" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company

Phillip Breen – "The Merry Wives of Windsor" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Selina Cadell – "Much Ado About Nothing" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

David Esbjornson – "Job" – Writers Theatre

Robert Falls – "Amadeus" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Robert Falls – "Holiday" – Goodman Theatre

Wendy Mateo – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" – Goodman Theatre

Ron OJ Parson – "An Enemy of the People" – TimeLine Theatre Company

Carey Perloff – "Leopoldstadt" – Writers Theatre

Malkia Stampley – "Covenant" – Goodman Theatre

DIRECTOR – PLAY – MIDSIZE

Mikael Burke – "Oak" – Raven Theatre

Connie Canaday Howard – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley" – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Elyse Dolan – "Come Back, Little Sheba" – American Blues Theater

Kirsten Fitzgerald – "Birds of North America" – A Red Orchid Theatre

Hallie Gordon – "Pivot" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Jeremy Wechsler – "The Ally" – Theater Wit

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – LARGE

Braden Abraham – "As You Like It" – Writers Theatre

Nick Bowling – "A Little Night Music" – Marriott Theatre

Jessica Fisch – "Dear Evan Hansen" – Paramount Theatre

Stephen Schellhardt – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" – Paramount Theatre

Trent Stork – "Come From Away" – Paramount Theatre

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE

Keira Fromm – "Octet" – Raven Theatre

DIRECTOR – REVUE

Carisa Barreca – "Pandemonium, Please Hold” – The Second City

Daryl D. Brooks – "Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater

Harmony France – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Will Allan (Dr. Thomas Stockmann) – "An Enemy of the People” – TimeLine Theatre Company

Mark Bedard (Benedick) – "Much Ado About Nothing” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

David Darrow (Mozart) – "Amadeus” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Christopher Donahue (Loyd) – "Job” – Writers Theatre

Rae Gray (Jane) – "Job” – Writers Theatre

Francis Guinan (Pete) – "Ashland Avenue” – Goodman Theatre

Lenin D’Anthony Izquierdo (Oscar Wao) – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” – Goodman Theatre

John Judd (John) – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Chilina Kennedy (Billie Jean) – "Billie Jean” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Al’Jaleel McGhee (Levee) – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” – Goodman Theatre

Jeff Perry (Captain) – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Michael Potts (Henri 'Mr. Mano' Tamaño) – "Windfall” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Cassidy Slaughter–Mason (Caitlyn) – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Gwendolyn Whiteside (Lola Delaney) – "Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Gaby Albo (Gloria) – "On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions

Cody Combs (Evan Hansen) – "Dear Evan Hansen” – Paramount Theatre

Jackson Evans (Seymour) – "Little Shop of Horrors” – Marriott Theatre

Hershey Felder (Rachmaninoff) – "Hershey Felder's Rachmaninoff and the Tsar” – Writers Theatre

Phoebe Gonzalez (Rosalind) – "As You Like It” – Writers Theatre

JJ Niemann (Frank Abagnale, Jr.) – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre

Allsun O'Malley (Nellie Forbush) – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre

Maya Rowe (Audrey) – "Little Shop of Horrors” – Marriott Theatre

Alex Syiek (Bob Wallace) – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre

Jaitee Thomas (Jackie Wilson) – "The Jackie Wilson Story” – Black Ensemble Theater

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Donny Hathaway) – "Twisted Melodies” – Northlight Theatre

PERFORMER IN A REVUE

Liz Chidester (Patsy Cline) – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater

Molly Hernández (Louise Seger) – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater

Cat McDonnell (Performer) – "Pandemonium, Please Hold” – The Second City

Eddie Mujica (Performer) – "Pandemonium, Please Hold” – The Second City

Maxel McLoud Schingen (Prince, James Ingram, El DeBarge) – "Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Alana Arenas (First Lady/Miss Second/The Last One) – "Windfall” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Audrey Francis (Lon Lavecchia/Daniela Lavecchia) – "Catch As Catch Can” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Erin Noel Grennan (Olga) – "The Angel Next Door” – Northlight Theatre

Kelvin Grullon (Yunior) – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” – Goodman Theatre

Timothy Edward Kane (Sergeant Rough) – "Gaslight” – Northlight Theatre

Timothy Edward Kane (Master Ford) – "The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Keith Kupferer (George) – "Pivot” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Stephanie Shum (Mia) – "The Targeted” – A Red Orchid Theatre

David Stobbe (Levi, Priest, Waiter) – "Pivot” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Wesley Taylor (Ned Seton) – "Holiday” – Goodman Theatre

Rebekah Ward (Suzanne) – "Eureka Day” – TimeLine Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Danielle Davis (Casca/Ensemble) – "Rome Sweet Rome” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chad Doreck (Joe Biden) – "44 - The Musical" – Eli Bauman and Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordon

Michelle Duffy (Mother Superior) – "Sister Act” – Drury Lane Productions

Lawrence Flowers (Eddie Souther) – "Sister Act” – Drury Lane Productions

Veronica Garza (Countess Charlotte Malcolm) – "A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre

Grey Henson (Iceboy) – “Iceboy! The Musical or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh”” – Goodman Theatre

Nick Offerman (Eugene O’Neill) – “Iceboy! The Musical or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh”” – Goodman Theatre

Claudia Quesada (Gloria Fajardo) – "On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions

Abby C. Smith (Martha Watson) – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre

Sarah Stiles (Lambert) – “Iceboy! The Musical or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh”” – Goodman Theatre

SCENIC DESIGN – LARGE

Fly Davis – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company

Kevin Depinet – "Ashland Avenue” – Goodman Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre

Collette Pollard – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Collette Pollard – "Gaslight” – Northlight Theatre

Walt Spangler – "Holiday” – Goodman Theatre

SCENIC DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Morgan Laszlo – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols – "Wish You Were Here” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Shayna Patel – "Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater

Jacqueline and Richard Penrod – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Grant Sabin – "Things With Friends” – American Blues Theater

Joe Schermoly – "The Ally” – Theater Wit

COSTUME DESIGN – LARGE

Raquel Adorno – "Gaslight” – Northlight Theatre

Mara Blumenfeld – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre

Sally Dolembo – "A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre

Amanda Gladu – "Amadeus” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Alex Jaeger – "Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre

Yvonne L. Miranda – "Big White Fog” – Court Theatre

Sully Ratke – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Aly Greaves Amidei – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Delena Bradley – "Eelpout!" – Shattered Globe Theatre

Kristy Leigh Hall – "Wish You Were Here” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Lily Walls – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater

Anna Wooden – “Top Girls” – Raven Theatre

SOUND DESIGN – LARGE

Eric Backus – "Twisted Melodies” – Northlight Theatre

Dee Etti–Williams – "Covenant” – Goodman Theatre

Gareth Fry – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company

André Pluess – "Two Sisters and a Piano” – Writers Theatre

Jane Shaw – "Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre

SOUND DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Eric Backus – "Do Something Pretty” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Thomas Dixon – "Come Back, Little Sheba” – American Blues Theater

Ethan Korvne – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Ethan Korvne – "Oak” – Raven Theatre

Christopher Kriz and Hannah Kwak – "Octet” – Raven Theatre

LIGHTING DESIGN – LARGE

Lee Fiskness – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Greg Hofmann – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre

Gina Patterson – "Covenant” – Goodman Theatre

Anna Watson – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company

Hannah Wien – "White Rooster” – Lookingglass Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Garrett Bell – "Birthday Candles” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Ben Carne – "Top Girls” – Raven Theatre

Maximo Grano De Oro – "Octet” – Raven Theatre

Eric Watkins – "Oak” – Raven Theatre

Levi J. Wilkins – "Things With Friends” – American Blues Theater

CHOREOGRAPHY

Deidre Goodwin – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre

Deidre Goodwin – "Heartbreak Hotel” – Marriott Theatre

Tanji Harper – "Rome Sweet Rome” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Tiffany Krause and Annie Jo Fischer – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre

Luis Salgado – "On Your Feet!" – Drury Lane Productions

MUSIC DIRECTION

Kory Danielson – "Come From Away” – Paramount Theatre

Kory Danielson – "Irving Berlin's White Christmas” – Paramount Theatre

Michael Mahler – "Always…Patsy Cline” – American Blues Theater

Michael Mahler – "As You Like It” – Writers Theatre

Ryan T. Nelson – "A Little Night Music” – Marriott Theatre

Robert Reddrick – "Men of Soul” – Black Ensemble Theater

Nick Sula – "Octet” – Raven Theatre

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Lindsay Jones – "The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ethan Korvne – "Birds of North America” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Christopher Kriz – "Eelpout!" – Shattered Globe Theatre

Christopher Kriz – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Joshua Schmidt – "Dial M for Murder” – Drury Lane Productions

Rick Sims – "The Dance of Death” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Eliza Thompson – "Much Ado About Nothing” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

PROJECTION DESIGN

Stefania Bulbarella – "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” – Goodman Theatre

Anthony Churchill – "Catch Me If You Can” – Marriott Theatre

Anthony Churchill – "Dear Evan Hansen” – Paramount Theatre

Rasean Davonté Johnson – "Mr. Wolf” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Mike Tutaj – "South Pacific” – Paramount Theatre

ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Chris Fisher – Illusion Design – “Paranormal Activity” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater in co-production with Center Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater, and Shakespeare Theatre Company

Caitlin McLeod – Puppet Design – "White Rooster” – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Jesse Mooney–Bullock – Puppet Design – "Little Shop of Horrors” – Marriott Theatre

Steph Paul – Movement Director – "Billie Jean” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Cassie Schillo – Properties Design – "Father of the Bride” – Drury Lane Productions

Tom Watson – Hair, Wig and Makeup Design – "Leopoldstadt” – Writers Theatre

SHORT RUN – PRODUCTION

"The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group

SHORT RUN – PERFORMER

Aaron Costa Ganis (Peter Evans) – "Ava: The Secret Conversations” – Karl Sydow

Gary Houston (Henry Percival) – "The Official Biography” – Her Story Theater

Brendan Hunt (Himself) – “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group

Elizabeth McGovern (Ava Gardner) – "Ava: The Secret Conversations” – Karl Sydow

SHORT RUN – NEW WORK

Kurt McGinnis Brown – "The Official Biography” – Her Story Theater

Brendan Hunt – "The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group

SHORT RUN – DESIGN

Nick Solyom – Lighting Design – “The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt” – Tiwary Entertainment Group

IMPRESARIO AWARD – HONORING EXCELLENCE IN STAGE MANAGEMENT

Nikki Blue – Goodman Theatre

Jinni Pike – Paramount Theatre

Caitlin I. Quinn – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

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