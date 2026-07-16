CHICAGO BLACK DANCE LEGACY PROJECT to Return to Harris Theater

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Following last year's smashing sold-out engagement, the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance will present the return of Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project in a one-night-only performance themed Dancing the Archive: Embodied Histories, Collective Power. As performed by ten Black dance organizations, this evening celebrates Chicago's inaugural Legacy Bearers – ten visionaries and changemakers whose lives and leadership have shaped the city's landscape across sectors while inspiring its future.

Showcasing an incredibly diverse range of artistic genres including African, traditional, and contemporary modern and ballet, jazz, tap, and more, Dancing the Archive will feature repertory performances – and World Premieres created specifically for this program – by Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project's third cohort: The Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, The Era Footwork Collective, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers & Center, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Move Me Soul, Muntu Dance Theatre, NAJWA Dance Corps, and Praize Productions Inc.

The evening will unfold through the following chapters: Record Keepers (archivists, historians, preservationists), Stewardship (philanthropists, resource holders), Wordsmiths (writers, critics, journalists, cultural narrators), Moral Courage (activists, faith leaders, truth-tellers), Sound (musicians, composers, sonic architects), Voice (media, storytellers, cultural amplifiers), Space Makers (presenters, curators, venue leaders, producers), Cultural Allies, Cultural Memory Continuum (dance artists as lineage bearers and embodied historians), and Transmission (educators, mentors, tradition carriers). Each company will present a work reflecting the spirit of its chapter, honoring a Chicago Legacy Bearer whose life and contributions embody that chapter's theme. Together, these performances weave a living archive of Chicago's excellence, inviting audiences to experience the stories, values, and vision that continue to shape our city. Specific honorees – and the dance organization saluting each – will be announced shortly.

“Powerful, moving, and unapologetically beautiful, Dancing the Archive is more than a performance—it is an experience! As a celebration of Black creativity, cultural memory, and collective possibility, this dynamic program invites audiences to witness how legacy lives not only in the past, but in the bodies, imaginations, and communities carrying it forward,” said Mashaune Hardy and Kevin Iega Jeff, Co-Directors, Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project. “And this year, we are honored to pay tribute to ten invaluable contributors to Chicago's civic ecosystem with our first-ever Legacy Bearers recognitions and have collaborated with each organization to present a related work.”

“The Harris Theater is proud to welcome back the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project for what is certain to be one of this summer's dance highlights,” said Michael McStraw, Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols, Interim President and CEO of the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. “Dancing the Archive reminds us that Chicago's cultural legacy has been shaped by visionary leaders across every sector of our city. By honoring these Legacy Bearers through the artistry of dance, this performance celebrates the people, values, and collective spirit that continue to define Chicago.”

This performance takes place at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 East Randolph Street, on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 7:00PM. Tickets, starting at $46.00, are now on sale online HERE or by phone at 312.344.7777.

About Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project

A project of the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at The University of Chicago, the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project is a multi-year project that celebrates the historic impact of Black dance in Chicago and beyond. Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project participating organizations, events and programs are open to all who are excited about celebrating the Black dance form. We look forward to welcoming you to experience, create, and contemplate art. Funders for the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project's 3rd Cohort include the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, Joyce Foundation, the Mellon Foundation, Pam Crutchfield, University of Chicago's Logan Center for the Arts, and friends of the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming