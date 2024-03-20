BILL W. AND DR. BOB Extends at The Biograph Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Bill W. and Dr. Bob,” produced by Theatre 68 and directed by and starring Ronnie Marmo, has been extended by popular demand through April 28 at the Richard Christiansen Theater of the Biograph Theater in Lincoln Park (2433 N. Lincoln Ave.). This critically acclaimed production, written by Samuel Shem and Janet Surrey, portrays the powerful, funny and profoundly inspirational true story of the two founders of Alcoholics Anonymous: New York stockbroker Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith, a surgeon from Ohio. Tickets, starting at $69, are on sale now at billwanddrbobonstage.com.

Full schedule:

Saturday, March 23 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 – 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 – 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 18 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 26 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 – 2 p.m.

Ronnie Marmo is playing the role of Bill W. with Steve Gelder starring alongside him as Dr. Bob. Katherine Wettermann will play Bill W.’s wife Lois Wilson while Elizabeth Rude take on the role of Dr. Bob’s wife Anne Smith. Sharing the stage with them are Phil Aman in the role of Man and Bill W. understudy, and Marla Seidell as Woman. Additional understudies include Joe Red (Dr. Bob), Cynthia Suarez (Anne Smith), Sara Copeland (Woman), Joe Bushell (Man) and Janelle Marmo occupying an understudy role for Lois Wilson.

Marmo has also revived his smash hit “I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” written by and starring Marmo and directed by Joe Mantegna, at the Richard Christiansen Theater of the Biograph Theater. The two shows are running in repertory. Tickets for “I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce” are on sale now at lennybruceonstage.com.

About “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”

In 1929, famous New York stockbroker Bill Wilson crashes along with the stock market and becomes a hopeless drunk. Dr. Bob Smith, a surgeon from Ohio, has also been an alcoholic for 30 years, often going into the operating room with a hangover. Through an astonishing series of events, the two meet and form a relationship, each helping the other to stay sober. The play tells the remarkable and humorous story of the two men who pioneered Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as the story of their wives, who founded Al Anon.

Artfully illustrating the two men’s journey from the pain and isolation of alcoholism to the hope and inspiration they find in sobriety and helping others, the play originally opened at the New World Stages off-Broadway in New York, to outstanding critical acclaim and has been staged over 350 times across theaters, AA conventions and special engagements over the last two decades.

“I have been going to Alcoholics Anonymous since I was 17 years old, and I know that the organization saved my life,” said Marmo. “The story of the founders is profound and meaningful, and the work that they did together has transformed the lives of millions since the 1930s. I’m very proud to share this story with Chicago audiences.”

Variety called the show “a remarkable story… By sheer dint of intelligent writing, a leavening of humor and the innate power of its biographical storytelling, this play touches its audience.” LA Weekly hailed Marmo’s direction, saying it “sensitively guides the action,” while Backstage Westraved "passion is felt in the urgency, honesty, and power of this simple staging.” The production was also described as “an endearing portrait of friendship uplifted by warm humor” by The New Yorker, with the Huffington Post calling it “a reminder that there is power in community.”

The play is written by Samuel Shem and Janet Surrey and is produced and directed by Ronnie Marmo. Janelle Marmo is the assistant director. The set is designed by Danny Cistone with lighting design by Cortney Roles.