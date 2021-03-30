Avalanche Theatre Presents: WHERE THE AIR MEETS THE WATER

Avalanche Theatre Executive Director Zoe Sjogerman announced today the full cast and creative team for Where The Air Meets the Water by Alexander Utz. Directed by Bec Willett, this pair of intersecting one-on-one walking plays for one actor and one audience member on the Chicago lakefront is an outdoor theatre experience unlike any other.

It's the third anniversary of AJ and Cara's friendship, and they've reached a fork in the road. Taking the form of conversational monologues about memories, aspirations, and art, the audience will walk with Cara or AJ through Chicago as they prepare to confront the future, whatever it holds. This intimate, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience, concluding at the shore of Lake Michigan, is live performance reimagined for a post-pandemic world. Where the Air Meets the Water will play April 29 - May 22 at select locations along Lake Michigan in Chicago. Single tickets are available for $30 at avalanchetheatre.com.

"I could not be more excited to have this show be our first full production," says Sjogerman."In Where the Air Meets the Water, we are blurring the lines between audience and actor, while using the city of Chicago as our stage. The experience of this show is like going for a walk with a close friend. This show plays with form, relationships, and explores what live theater can be."

"Can theatre find a path through a global pandemic? Through its unique form focusing on combining safety and art with equal integrity, this play responds with a courageous cry of 'hell yes,'" Willett adds. "Yet, it is not a play about the pandemic, but one about the ever-changing nature of humanity. It's about our need to grow and yet the need to want to hold onto our past selves at the same time." Under the direction of Willett, Where the Air Meets the Water features (in alphabetical order): Felix Abidor (AJ), Gabriela Diaz (Cara), Rae Hamilton-Vargo (AJ), and LaRose Washington (Cara).

The creative team for Where the Air Meets the Water includes Bec Willett (Director) and Cayla Jones (Stage Manager).

As a part of Avalanche Theatre's mission to promote contemporary theatre and new playwrights, each audience member will receive their own copy of the play script as a beautifully printed book, included with their ticket.