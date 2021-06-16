Auditorium Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

The Auditorium Theatre has announced its 2021-22 Season, with Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater officially reopening the historic stage on October 16, 2021. Subscriptions are now on sale, and tickets to individual productions will go on sale on August 13 and October 27.

"We are thrilled to share with Chicago our 2021-22 Season, and welcome back audiences to our National Historic Landmark," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "For over 131 years, the Auditorium Theatre has captured our hearts and sparked our imaginations through the collective experience of live performance, and this season is no different! There is something for everyone here: music, dance, and lectures featuring the finest performers from all over the globe including the very best artists from Chicago."

The International Dance Series opens in February with Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández celebrating their 70th anniversary! Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater makes its annual visit to Chicago where the company has been performing at the Auditorium for over 50 years. Ballet Hispánico presents the Chicago premiere of a new full-length work about the life of Eva Perón, and Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg brings back a reimagined version of their infamous Russian Hamlet.

The "Made in Chicago" Dance Series continues to highlight the city's world-renowned dance companies. Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater's performance will reopen the theatre in October with the company's year-long celebration of their 45th anniversary, followed a week later by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presenting the world-premiere of a work dedicated to Quincy Jones. In 2022, Trinity Irish Dance Company returns to the Auditorium once again with a program focusing on the company's powerful women dancers, and Giordano Dance Chicago closes the 2021-22 Season with a high-energy evening from America's original jazz dance company.

The Music Series features the Auditorium Theatre's signature production of Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz Gospel Messiah, an annual tradition every Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The complete 2021-22 Music Series is still being curated and will be announced this fall.

The Auditorium Theatre's National Geographic Live speaker series will feature photographer and filmmaker Ami Viatale in Wild Hope; paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim in Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous; and biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan in Social by Nature.

Renewals and subscription packages will be available starting today, June 16, 2021. Group discounts available for groups of 10-40 @ 20% and 40+ @ 25%. Discounted group tickets may be reserved with a 25% deposit by contacting 312.341.2300 or sales@auditoriumtheatre.org. Tickets to individual productions scheduled through January 23 go on sale August 13 @ 9AM, and shows scheduled February 12 through June 11 go on sale October 27 @ 9AM.

The Auditorium Theatre offers a variety of special ticket offers to community groups, students, and young professionals throughout the season. The ADMIT ONE program provides complimentary tickets to Chicago-area community groups that face obstacles to attending live performances. Through ADMIT ONE, community groups receive tickets to events at the Auditorium Theatre, in addition to free round-trip transportation, if available. The Auditorium Theatre also offers $15 student rush tickets to full-time college students, and $5 tickets to young people ages 13-19 with Urban Gateways' Teen Arts Pass program. College Nights and Young Professionals Parties for the 2021-22 Season will be announced at a later date.

INTERNATIONAL DANCE SERIES

Saturday, February 12, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Sunday, February 13, 2022 @ 3PM

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, one of the most famous and legendary companies in the world brings the culture, music, dance, and costumes of Mexico to Chicago. The Auditorium Theatre's Visiting Resident Company journeys from the ancient Aztec era to modern day through dances inspired by rituals, revolutions, and festivals. Featuring the renowned choreography of company founder Amalia Hernández, and live music provided by the Ballet Folklórico de México ensemble.

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Thursday, March 3, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Friday, March 4, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Saturday, March 5, 2022 @ 2PM | Saturday, March 5, 2022 @ 8PM | Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 3PM

The ground-breaking, forward-thinking company returns to Chicago as a Visiting Resident Company with programs of new and classic works, each one concluding with founder Alvin Ailey's masterpiece Revelations.

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Sunday, March 27, 2022 @ 3PM

Ballet Hispánico returns to Chicago with a new full-length work by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa based on the life of Eva Perón. Led by Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, who founded Chicago's legendary Luna Negra Dance Theater, this innovative company has been celebrating and exploring Latinx cultures through innovative dance performances for over 50 years. "Ballet Hispánico is an example of what makes our country beautiful. It is about the stories of people from various perspectives and points of view, and their life experiences" (Broadway World).

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Saturday, May 21, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Sunday, May 22, 2022 @ 2PM

Russia's most inventive ballet company - and an Auditorium Theatre Visiting Resident Company - returns to Chicago with company founder Boris Eifman's reimagined Russian Hamlet. Eifman explores the full spectrum of human emotions in this story ballet.

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

"MADE IN CHICAGO" DANCE SERIES

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 7:30PM

Celebrating their 45th anniversary season titled "Zafiro Flamenco (Sapphire Flamenco): New Era, New Works, New Legacies," the Chicago-based company brings the spirit of España to this one-night- only performance. Featuring passionate dancers, live flamenco music, and vibrant costumes.

Individual tickets go on sale August 13, 2021 @ 9AM.

Saturday, October 23, 2021 @ 7:30PM

Reimagining contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African-American traditions, this remarkable company, celebrating its 25th anniversary, makes its full-evening debut on the Auditorium Theatre's historic stage. WTTW says "Deeply Rooted dancers set the stage on fire. The dancers are striking, with superb technique and an emotional heat ideally fitted to the choreography." The program features works by nationally renowned choreographers including the world premiere of an untitled work dedicated to Quincy Jones by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer.

Individual tickets go on sale August 13, 2021 @ 9AM.

Saturday, February 5, 2022 @ 7:30PM

Chicago's own boundary-pushing, genre-defying Irish dance company returns to the Auditorium for its third appearance in the "Made in Chicago" Dance Series.

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 7:30PM

The high-energy company heats up the Auditorium Theatre stage with an evening not to be missed!

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

MUSIC SERIES

Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 7:30PM | Sunday, January 16, 2022 @ 3PM

This inspirational performance features world-class musicians filling the Auditorium's historic stage with a chamber orchestra, jazz combo, a huge choir, and three gifted soloists: Alfreda Burke, Karen-Marie Richardson, and Rodrick Dixon.

Individual tickets go on sale August 13, 2021 @ 9AM.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE SERIES

Sunday, January 23, 2022 @ 2PM

Photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale shares her personal odyssey - from documenting the heartbreaking realities of war to witnessing the inspiring power of an individual to make a difference. Hear her awe-inspiring stories of the reintroduction of northern white rhinos and giant pandas to the wild, as well as Kenya's first indigenous-owned and run elephant sanctuary. Join us as she shares the incredible images and adventures that have transformed her into a celebrated global storyteller, photographer, and filmmaker.

Individual tickets go on sale August 13, 2021 @ 9AM

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 2PM

Meet Spinosaurus, the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered - larger than T. rex - and hear the incredible story of how this prehistoric giant was almost lost to science, before being uncovered again with the help of paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim. With amazing video recreating the lost world of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim tells the story of Spinosaurus' discovery, loss, and rediscovery, and explains what - other than its size - makes this ancient monster unique.

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.

Sunday, April 17, 2022 @ 2PM

What's a human? We are, at our core, social mammals. We build relationships, communicate, reproduce, establish territories, and adapt to shrinking resources. Chimpanzees, wolves, and gorillas are among the most charismatic of the social mammals we know - besides ourselves. We identify with them as species, groups, and even as named individuals. They're also under threat. Join biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan as he talks about the incredible similarities we humans share with other social mammals in the animal kingdom, and what we can learn from them.

Individual tickets go on sale October 27, 2021 @ 9AM.