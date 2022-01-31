Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AstonRep Theatret to Present 13th Annual WRITER'S SERIES

pixeltracker Jan. 31, 2022  

AstonRep Theatret to Present 13th Annual WRITER'S SERIES

AstonRep Theatre Company will present its 13th annual Writer's Series, featuring free virtual readings of A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip, a triptych of one-act plays by Lindsey Brown.

The performances will stream live via Zoom on February 26 & 27, 2022, each followed by a short post-show discussion. To access the free readings, visit www.astonrep.com.

The 2022 Writer's Series Line-Up includes:

Saturday, February 26 at 2 pm central

Act One: A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (and to kill your spouse)

Directed by Dana Anderson*

The open water, a small rowboat and a marriage on the brink. Just how far would you trust
your spouse?

Act Two: A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (and to escape your own wedding)

Directed by Carol Ann Tan

Two best friends, one wedding and only one means of escape. A bride will test the limits of
friendship and learns some hard truths in the process.

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2 pm central

Act Three: A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (and to get rid of a body)

Directed by Robert Tobin*

An afternoon boating trip is a wonderful way to bond with your boyfriend's disapproving Grandmother. That is, until dead bodies start turning up.

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hong Kong Dance Presents a Guided Tour of 'How Much Do You Know About the Three Kingdoms'
  • HK Dance Theatre Presents 'Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms'
  • China National Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off 2022 Season at the National Center For Performing Arts
  • FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre This Month