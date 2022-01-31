AstonRep Theatret to Present 13th Annual WRITER'S SERIES

AstonRep Theatre Company will present its 13th annual Writer's Series, featuring free virtual readings of A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip, a triptych of one-act plays by Lindsey Brown.

The performances will stream live via Zoom on February 26 & 27, 2022, each followed by a short post-show discussion. To access the free readings, visit www.astonrep.com.

The 2022 Writer's Series Line-Up includes:

Saturday, February 26 at 2 pm central

Act One: A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (and to kill your spouse)

Directed by Dana Anderson*

The open water, a small rowboat and a marriage on the brink. Just how far would you trust

your spouse?

Act Two: A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (and to escape your own wedding)

Directed by Carol Ann Tan

Two best friends, one wedding and only one means of escape. A bride will test the limits of

friendship and learns some hard truths in the process.

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2 pm central

Act Three: A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (and to get rid of a body)

Directed by Robert Tobin*

An afternoon boating trip is a wonderful way to bond with your boyfriend's disapproving Grandmother. That is, until dead bodies start turning up.

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members