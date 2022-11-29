Artemisia Theatre to Present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night at TITLE TEN

Artemisia Theatre will present Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) Night at Title Ten, Saturday, December 3 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The 7:30 p.m. performance of Title Ten will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Mariana Thomas, Program Manager, Black Organizing Program, Planned Parenthood of Illinois. Thomas advocates for access to safe and affordable reproductive healthcare for Black communities throughout Illinois.

Also on the panel are Myesha-Tiara, Artistic Director, Perceptions Theater, and a member of Artemisia's leadership coalition, and Title Ten playwright/co-director Julie Proudfoot.

Title Ten is a searing and powerful new play about the the struggle for abortion rights in America. Two actors, Melanie McNulty and Kaitlyn Cheng, play eight radically different women who share deeply personal stories about their fight for autonomy over their own bodies, documenting the battle to protect abortion rights in America, from 1978 to now.

Colin Douglas of ChicagoTheatreReview.com calls Title Ten "a thoughtful play that should be seen by everyone, women and men. It's a presentation that fully examines the issues that continue to unfold in America today. And it truly shares the stories of so many women and amplifies every divergent voice." (Read the full review.)

Title Ten is co-directed by Julie Proudfoot and Willow James. Performances run through December 18: Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Use promo code TrustWomen10X for $15 tickets to Planned Parenthood Night at Title Ten. Regular tickets, $25, are on sale at artemisiatheatre.org or by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150.

Note: Title Ten contains explicit language on sexual assault and abortion rights. Parents and caregivers should be aware the material may not be appropriate for audiences under 18-years-old.

ï»¿Parking is available in a lot across the street from the theater, behind Kubo, for $8 (pay at the Theater Wit box office.) Neighborhood street parking is also available. Theater Wit is accessible via the CTA 77 Belmont bus, and just three blocks west of the CTA Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line stop.

For more information, visit artemisiatheatre.org or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



Planned Parenthood is America's most trusted provider of reproductive healthcare. To make an appointment, view patient resources, and get involved, visit PPIL.org.