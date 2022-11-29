Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Artemisia Theatre to Present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night at TITLE TEN

Artemisia Theatre to Present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night at TITLE TEN

The 7:30 p.m. performance of Title Ten will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Mariana Thomas of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Nov. 29, 2022 Â 

Artemisia Theatre will present Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) Night at Title Ten, Saturday, December 3 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The 7:30 p.m. performance of Title Ten will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Mariana Thomas, Program Manager, Black Organizing Program, Planned Parenthood of Illinois. Thomas advocates for access to safe and affordable reproductive healthcare for Black communities throughout Illinois.

Also on the panel are Myesha-Tiara, Artistic Director, Perceptions Theater, and a member of Artemisia's leadership coalition, and Title Ten playwright/co-director Julie Proudfoot.

Title Ten is a searing and powerful new play about the the struggle for abortion rights in America. Two actors, Melanie McNulty and Kaitlyn Cheng, play eight radically different women who share deeply personal stories about their fight for autonomy over their own bodies, documenting the battle to protect abortion rights in America, from 1978 to now.

Colin Douglas of ChicagoTheatreReview.com calls Title Ten "a thoughtful play that should be seen by everyone, women and men. It's a presentation that fully examines the issues that continue to unfold in America today. And it truly shares the stories of so many women and amplifies every divergent voice." (Read the full review.)

Title Ten is co-directed by Julie Proudfoot and Willow James. Performances run through December 18: Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Use promo code TrustWomen10X for $15 tickets to Planned Parenthood Night at Title Ten. Regular tickets, $25, are on sale at artemisiatheatre.org or by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150.

Note: Title Ten contains explicit language on sexual assault and abortion rights. Parents and caregivers should be aware the material may not be appropriate for audiences under 18-years-old.

ï»¿Parking is available in a lot across the street from the theater, behind Kubo, for $8 (pay at the Theater Wit box office.) Neighborhood street parking is also available. Theater Wit is accessible via the CTA 77 Belmont bus, and just three blocks west of the CTA Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line stop.

For more information, visit artemisiatheatre.org or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Planned Parenthood is America's most trusted provider of reproductive healthcare. To make an appointment, view patient resources, and get involved, visit PPIL.org.




Summer Place Theatre Announces Directors For Its 2023 Season Photo
Summer Place Theatre Announces Directors For Its 2023 Season
Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's Community Theatre since 1966 has announced its directors for the 2023 Season!
Celebrate The Holidays With Elgin Symphony Orchestras Holiday Spectacular At Raue Center Photo
Celebrate The Holidays With Elgin Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Spectacular At Raue Center
Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to the stage this December! Celebrate the holidays this year with ESOâ€™s Holiday Spectacular Concert at 8 p.m. on December 9, 2022.Â 
Comedian Scott Seiss to Perform at The Den Theatre This February Photo
Comedian Scott Seiss to Perform at The Den Theatre This February
The Den Theatre will present comedianÂ Scott SeissÂ for an evening of stand-up onÂ Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:30 pmÂ onÂ The Heath Mainstage.
Photos: First Look at TITLE TEN, Now Playing at Theater Wit Photo
Photos: First Look at TITLE TEN, Now Playing at Theater Wit
InÂ Title Ten, a new play byÂ Julie Proudfoot, eight radically different women share stories about their fight for autonomy over their own bodies, from 1978 to now. Check out all new photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY at Chicago Children's TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY at Chicago Children's Theatre
November 29, 2022

See photos of Chicago Childrenâ€™s Theatreâ€™s popular holiday show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, returning for its seventh season, November 19-December 24, 2022.Â 
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller CenterSYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
November 29, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.
A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, A Holiday Party Featuring An All-star Cast, to Raise Funds And Awareness For Season Of ConcernA NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, A Holiday Party Featuring An All-star Cast, to Raise Funds And Awareness For Season Of Concern
November 29, 2022

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of it's Holiday fundraising event A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, with proceeds to benefit Season of Concern, an incredible Chicago organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners.
Artemisia Theatre to Present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night at TITLE TENArtemisia Theatre to Present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night at TITLE TEN
November 29, 2022

Artemisia Theatre will present Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) Night at Title Ten, Saturday, December 3 at Theater Wit.
Summer Place Theatre Announces Directors For Its 2023 SeasonSummer Place Theatre Announces Directors For Its 2023 Season
November 28, 2022

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's Community Theatre since 1966 has announced its directors for the 2023 Season!
share