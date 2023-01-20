Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Paramount Theatre in April

Paramount Theatre is tuning up for its 11th Broadway Series finale, School of Rock, the fun-loving musical from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the hit Jack Black movie. Performances are April 12- May 28, 2023. Opening Night is Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com or call the Paramount Theatre box office, (630) 896-6666.

Wannabe rocker Dewey Finn has just been kicked out of his band. He can't pay rent and his life is falling apart. When Dewey scams his way into a teaching job at a prestigious prep school meant for his roommate, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Dewey's love of music and rock soon inspires the kids to pursue what they love.

Based on Jack Black's breakout hit film from 2003, School of Rock is now a rousing, good-time musical, ready for its Chicago professional regional premiere at downtown Aurora's beautiful Paramount Theatre.

Previews start April 12. Opening Night is Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 28: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 12). Single tickets are $28 to $79.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461. School of Rock is suggested for ages 10 and up for adult language and suggestions of sexual content. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. School of Rock is sponsored by Old Second National Bank.

Paramount's School of Rock study guide

Trent Stork, Paramount's Associate Artistic Producer and Casting Director, directs Paramount's 11th Broadway Series finale, School of Rock. Stork won their first Jeff Award, Director-Musical-Large, for Paramount's Kinky Boots in 2022. Stork's Paramount directorial debut was in 2018 with Legally Blonde (Broadwayworld.com Award - Best Direction of a Musical.) Currently, Stork is busy co-directing Paramount's Into the Woods with Artistic Director Jim Corti, running February 1-March 19.

Paramount's School of Rock production team (at press time) includes Isaiah Silvia-Chandley, choreographer; Kory Danielson, music director and conductor; Michelle Lilly, scenic designer; Izumi Inaba, costume designer; Greg Hofmann, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Mike Tutaj, projection designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Jesse Gaffney, properties designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Lanita VanderSchaaf, assistant stage manager; Mary Zanger, assistant stage manager.

School of Rock debuted on Broadway in 2015, was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 1,309 performances before closing in 2019. The musical is based on the hit 2003 movie written by Mike White, who also played Dewey's friend Ned Schneebly, and more recently, created HBO's The White Lotus. The book is by Julian Fellowes. Lyrics by Glenn Slater. New music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Pay What You Can Performances

Paramount will offer two Pay What You Can performances of School of Rock: Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. Both days, starting at 10 a.m., visit the Paramount box office in-person to request tickets. Limit four per person. Subject to availability. See paramountaurora.com/pay-what-you-can for details.



Access Services

Paramount will offer open and closed captioning on Wednesday, May 24,

at 7 p.m.

The performance on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m. will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

Paramount offers assistive listening devices free of charge at all performances. Check in at the coat room before the show to borrow a listening device.

If you require wheelchair or special seating or other assistance, please contact the box office at (630) 896-6666 or boxoffice@paramountarts.com in advance.



Paramount Theatre's Covid-19 commitment to and safety and protocol

Paramount Theatre has followed, and will continue to follow, the requirements of the State of Illinois and the Kane County Health Department. Therefore, at press time, Paramount is following the guidance of the State of Illinois and recommends, but no longer requires masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for patrons. Mask wearing is encouraged, but will be optional. For complete details, please read Paramount's full Covid Policy.