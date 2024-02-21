Andi Gladwin Brings SHUFFLED! to Rhapsody Theater in March

Renowned British magician Andi Gladwin will bring his first-ever solo production, Shuffled – a fusion of storytelling and technology – at The Rhapsody Theater Chicago, 1328 W. Morse Avenue, for two weekends only, March 14-17 and March 21-24, 2024. Developed exclusively for The Rhapsody Theater, with Shuffled, Gladwin encourages audience members to bring their own decks of cards for his sleight-of-hand mastery – and the already intimate venue will be reconfigured to accommodate only 44 guests per show, providing a close-up view and a special interactive experience! And Gladwin welcomes any sort of card decks, “from Grandma’s bridge cards to the family Uno card game;” saying “you’ll never look at that familiar deck of cards in the same way again.”

“Shuffled truly illustrates what makes The Rhapsody Theater unique, as we provide internationally acclaimed headliner magicians, such as Andi, with the opportunity to create and perform brand new work for Chicago audiences. Our professional staging elements rival those of an off-Broadway theater venue, and we encourage our artists to stage full-length productions that simply couldn’t be accommodated in any other magic venue in the city,” said Ricardo Rosenkranz, MD, Rhapsody Theater LLC Managing Partner and resident performer, the Physician Magician.

More about Andi Gladwin

British magician Andi Gladwin has dedicated his life to magic. “The best magic creates a story,” Gladwin says. “My aim is for everyone to walk away with a new experience that they will talk about for the rest of their lives.” And these stories have been told by guests at thousands of events over the past decade. In addition, Gladwin was a winner of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where he managed to leave the magic duo completely dumbfounded. He has also appeared on British ITV’s Next Great Magician and is a season regular on CW channel’s Masters of Illusion. His magic has been called funny, upbeat, and downright deceiving.

In addition to Gladwin, upcoming headliner talent at The Rhapsody Theater includes award-winning Paris-based magician Alexandra Duvivierdebuting her stunning new full-length production, Extraordinaire! Thursday, February 22- Saturday, March 9, 2024; Look Closer with Joshua Jay, a new show of magic and sleight-of-hand in which Jay turns the concept of misdirection on its head, April 4-28; and Ridiculous!with David Williamson, an evening of relentless laughter, mind-bending tricks, and a dash of anarchy, May 17-June 30. PLUS, returning as resident artists with weekly performances are Chicago’s own Physician Magician, Ricardo Rosenkranz, MD showcasing never-before-seen illusions that dramatically illustrate the connection between medicine and magic, while Ross Johnson returns with his jaw dropping mind reading show, A funny thing happened… tomorrow! Visit www.rhapsodytheater.com for more information on all upcoming performances.

Performance schedule & tickets

Shuffled! with Andi Gladwin will be performed at The Rhapsody Theater in ten performances only over two weekends March 14-17 and March 21-24, 2024: Thursday and Friday, March 14 &15 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 16, at 2 & 7pm; Sunday, March 17, at 2pm; Thursday and Friday, March 21&22, at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 23, at 2, 7, and 9:30pm; and Sunday, March 24 at 2pm. The run time is approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets for Shuffled! with Andi Gladwin, starting at $45.00, are now on sale, online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293369®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frhapsodytheater.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at The Rhapsody Theater box office.