American Blues Theater Presents 18th Anniversary Production Of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

American Blues Theater continues its 2019-2020 Season with its 18th Annual Production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra's film and directed by Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! runs November 14, 2019 - January 4, 2020 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. The official press opening is November 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

As the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago, the American Blues Ensemble has treated Chicago audiences to a live 1940s radio broadcast of holiday favorite It's a Wonderful Life for 18 years. The incredible cast recreates the entire town of Bedford Falls with Foley sound effects, an original score and holiday carols. The Bedford Falls "residents" extend their hospitality after every performance when audiences are treated to milk and cookies served by the cast.

"We're excited to return to this classic holiday story during Season 34 "Then & Now," notes Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside. "Though set in 1944, we see parallel themes in American society today. From economic hardships, discussions of national identity, to basic acts of compassion exhibited towards others, we believe our production will provide needed relief to all."

The cast of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey), Gwendolyn Whiteside* (Mary Bailey), Dara Cameron* (Violet), Ian Paul Custer* (Harry), Shawn J. Goudie* (Foley), James Joseph* (Uncle Billy), Michael Mahler* (Announcer / Pianist), and John Mohrlein* (Clarence / Mr. Potter).

The creative team includes Grant Sabin* (Scenic Designer), Katy Peterson Viccellio (Lighting Designer), Christopher J. Neville* (Costume Designer), Keegan Bradac (Sound Designer), Elyse Dolan* (Set Dressing / Props Designer), Paul Deziel* (Projection Associate), Shandee Vaughan* (production & stage managers).

*Denotes Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates of American Blues Theater

It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! has received Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for Best Midsize Production and Best Ensemble.

All main stage performances take place at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. The Blue Card - the most affordable ticketing offer for the 2019-2020 season is available now at AmericanBluesTheater.com or by calling 773.654.3103.





