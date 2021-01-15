American Blues Kicks Off New Music Series With Zachary Stevenson

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces the first-ever event in the new music series, "The Garage."

For one night only, on Friday, January 22 at 7pm Central, American Blues presents a live, interactive tribute concert Dead Ringer by award winning Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson, featuring highlights from his stage career, including the music of Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Phil Ochs, Hank Williams, and more. Valentunes, favorite love songs of the American Blues Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates, is on Friday, February 12, 2012.

The Garage's inaugural 60-minute concert on Zoom kicks off American Blues Theater's new music series featuring the musical talent of Ensemble members and Artistic Affiliates. "The Garage" will run monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following every concert, stay in the virtual space to meet the artists.

Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "Throughout the pandemic, American Blues has been actively programming for our audiences and creating work for our performers, whether it has been through It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, 'The Room' reading series of new plays, or, now 'The Garage.' The American Blues family of artists is a remarkable group-many of whom have extraordinary musical talent. We are kicking off 'The Garage' with Zachary Stevenson, who audiences will remember in the title role of The Buddy Holly Story."

The next event in 'The Garage' series is Valentunes (February 12), featuring favorite love songs of the American Blues Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates sung by Audrey Billings, Matthew Brumlow, Dara Cameron, Austin Cook, Ian Custer, Cisco Lopez, Michael Mahler, Camille Robinson, Denzel Tsopnang, Zachary Stevenson, Adrienne Walker, and more.

Tickets may be purchased at AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3103. Suggested donation for Dead Ringer is $25 or pay-what-you-can. Valentunes is $50. Both productions are expected to sell out.