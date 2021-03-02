All Episodes of Trap Door Theatre's DECOMPOSED THEATRE Now Available to Rent

Trap Door Theatre has announced that all eight episodes of Matei Vişniec's Decomposed Theatre are now for rent on their website.

Directed by Neema Lahon, Marian Masoliver, Michael Mejia, Zachary Nicol, Cristina Pronzati, Catherine Sullivan, Nicole Wiesner, and Katarzyna Wińska.

"Decomposed Theatre considers the fragments of a shattered mirror and the journey to restore the original object. Once, the mirror was perfectly whole: It reflected the heavens, the world, and all of our souls. Then it shattered. No one knows when, why, or how. The challenge before us now is to reconstruct that original, although no one has ever seen the mirror in its perfect state," Vişniec says.

Admission is $15 and is available online.

Stage management was provided by Anna Klos and Gary Damico. Makeup design by Zsófia Ötvös, costume design by Rachel Sypniewski, and light design by Richard Norwood.

Matei Vişniec, playwright, poet and journalist, was born in Romania in 1956, and now lives in Paris. He began writing for the theatre in 1977. Early in his career, Vişniec's plays were banned by the Romanian censors. In 1987 he was invited to France by a literary foundation. While there, he asked for and received political asylum. After the fall of communism in Romania, in 1989, Vişniec became one of the most performed playwrights in the country. Vişniec gained international attention in 1992, with productions of Horses at the Window in France, and Old Clown Wanted at the "Bonner Biennale". Since then, Matei Vişniec's work has been produced in France, Germany, United States, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Finland, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Romania, and Moldavia. Most recently, his play the word progress on my mother's lips doesn't ring true was the winner of the "Best Play in the Off-section" at the Avignon Festival in 2009.

Trap Door Theatre is committed to seeking out challenging and obscure works. Whether a forgotten European classic, an international project rarely seen in the United States, or an untarnished piece of American literature, Trap Door seeks diverse voices and presents them through innovative expression. We mix established and imaginative techniques to illustrate the absurdities of living in today's society.

