Adam Jacobs to Appear on Radio's IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

Broadway leading man Adam Jacobs, currently starring as William Shakespeare in Marriott Theatre's hit production of Something Rotten, will join suburban Chicago radio host Rikki Lee Travolta for an interview on It's Showtime with Rikki Leeon WHRU 101.5 FM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7:30 PM Central. The interview will also be available for streaming and in podcast format at www.HuntleyRadio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

Jacobs is best known for originating the title role in the Disney's Broadway production of Aladdin. He earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance, as well as a Grammy nomination for the Official Broadway Cast Recording. Other Broadway credits include Simba in The Lion King and Marius in Les Misérables.

Travolta is scheduled to discuss Jacob's current starring role in Something Rotten, the evolution of his career from child performer to Broadway star, and his debut album Right Where I Belong. The album features the songs of celebrated composer Alan Menken including "Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin, "Go the Distance" from Hercules, "Santa Fe" from Newsies, and "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors with sister and fellow Broadway star Arielle Jacobs.

Travolta is best known as the first celebrity guest star in the environmental theatre phenomenon Tony n' Tina's Wedding - staring as Tony in Chicago and then branching out throughout the U.S. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He can next be seen in the feature film The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor-Compton, Michael Emery, and Domenica Cameron-Scorsese.

Something Rotten plays through October 20, 2019 at the Marriott Theatre (10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069). The Chicago Sun-Times describes the show as "Not to be Missed" while the Chicago Tribune raves that the production is "Perfectly Cast". For tickets reach the Box Office at (847) 634-0200 or visit www.TicketMaster.com.

Set in 1595, the hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL.

Jacob's album Right Where I Belong is available on iTunes, CDBaby, Spotify, Google Music, and Amazon.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





