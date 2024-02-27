ALWAYS OLIVIA Will Celebrate Olivia Newton-John at the Raue Center

Always Olivia, a tribute to one of the most celebrated and beloved pop culture icons of all time, the late Olivia Newton-John comes to Raue Center on Saturday, May 11 at 7 pm. The show stars Annie Aiello, and a five-piece band including some of Chicago’s most talented singers and musicians who have toured with or played on projects for Oprah Winfrey, American Idol, Jersey Boys, Frankie Avalon, The Smothers Brothers, The Drifters, Mannheim Steamroller and more!

In a career spanning more than five decades, Olivia Newton-John sold over 100 million records worldwide. Her successes include four Grammys; numerous Country Music, American Music, Billboard, and People’s Choice Awards; an Emmy Award; ten #1 hits; and more than fifteen top-10 singles. In 1978, her costarring role as Sandy with John Travolta in Grease catapulted Olivia into super-stardom.

Always Olivia authentically captures the essence and sounds of Olivia’s timeless music. This show lovingly incorporates five decades of Olivia’s music, dialogue about Newton-John’s history, humor, audience participation, costume changes, and video projection with stimulating visuals. Expect to hear Olivia’s oh-so-memorable hits spanning the 70s to the present day including: Hopelessly Devoted, You’re The One That I Want, Physical, Magic, Xanadu, If You Love Me Let Me Know, Let Me Be There, Don’t Stop Believin’, Grace & Gratitude and so much more!

Tickets start at $40 ($28 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.



