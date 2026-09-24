ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG in Chicago On Sale This Week
Michelle Azar stars in the Rupert Holmes play directed by Laley Lippard.
Single tickets for ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF Ruth Bader Ginsburg will go on sale Friday, September 25. The production that has toured more than 40 cities nationwide to date, is written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard.
The production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original. ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF Ruth Bader Ginsburg will play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place for a limited three-day engagement, January 26 - 28.
In ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF Ruth Bader Ginsburg , Supreme Court Justice 'RBG' welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only 'notorious' but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
DETROIT '67
PULSE Theatre Chicago (9/11-11/01)
|
Raks Inferno: Cirque Burlesque
The Newport Theater (11/13-11/13)