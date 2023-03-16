A&A Ballet Announces its Spring Performance of COPPELIA and the World Premiere of SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUM

Experience an afternoon pajama party like no other. Enjoy the magical journey of music, dance and storytelling with A&A Ballet's upcoming performance of the famous Coppélia and the world premiere ballet of Sleepover at the Museum!

Lose yourself in the beauty and comedy of a classical ballet that Arthur Saint-Leon first premiered in 1870. Hailed by Mikhail Baryshnikov as "one of the most beautiful ballet scores", Coppelia showcases classical ballet in its best form. Entertaining and technically capturing, the ballet is a perfect fit for the entire family and is recommended for ages 4+.

Inspired by Karen LeFrak's award-winning children's book, Sleepover at the Museum, with original music composed by Karen LeFrak, invites children to join Mason and his friends as they embark on an adventure at the natural history museum for his birthday. This world premiere ballet, envisioned and conceptualized by Alexei Kremnev features the collaborative choreography and styles of three up and coming choreographers alongside A&A Ballet's Alexei Kremnev.

Ela Olarte - A young Philippine female choreographer

Braeden Barnes - local choreographer, dancer of Visceral, former student of Anna Reznick and Alexei Kremnev

Brielle Tripke - a teenage choreographer and student of A&A Ballet

Performance Dates:

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. *Kids are invited to wear their pajamas.

Where: Athenaeum Theater, 2936 N. Southport, Avenue, Chicago, IL

Tickets: $29.00-55.00 available here.

Who: Ballet company, A&A Ballet, was founded in 2016 by Alexei Kremnev and Anna Reznik. Both are distinguished dancers, choreographers and artistic leaders with experience as Founding Artistic Directors at the Joffrey Ballet Academy and the Joffrey Studio Company. Mr. Kremnevis work has been presented at the world-renowned Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Lincoln Center in New York, and the Opernhaus Zurich in Switzerland, among other prestigious venues across the globe. Both Kremnev and Reznik have received multiple awards for their leadership, including Business Leaders Award from the US Department of State and the Achievement Award in Culture from the Chicago Sister Cities International.