A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Extended at Chicago Children's Theatre

Chicago Children’s Theatre is adding two weeks of performances to its current run of A Year with Frog and Toad due to popular demand.

Originally scheduled to close May 26, CCT’s musical will now run through June 9. Public performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., plus a newly added 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday,

May 11 for Mother’s Day.

Children’s author and illustrator Arnold Lobel's beloved amphibians hop from the page to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad, the ever-popular, Tony-nominated, all-out-fun family musical. Join two best friends – the cheerful, popular Frog, and their grumpy friend, Toad – through four seasons of fun and adventure, set to favorite musical numbers like “Cookies,” “Getta Loada Toad,” and “I’m Coming Out of My Shell.” Part vaudeville, part make believe, all charm, families will love this musical romp about a friendship that weathers all seasons.

The reviews are in for this all-ages musical, proving some critics remain young-at-heart:

Chicago Children’s Theatre is located at 100 S. Racine Ave., in Chicago’s West Loop. Tickets are $55.25, including fees. Lap seat tickets for children 18 months and under are $12.25 per show. Lap seat tickets should be reserved in advance via phone or purchased at the box office day-of-show.

A Year with Frog and Toad is recommended for all ages - toddlers, children, and teens. The performance runs 70 minutes. For tickets and information, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call (312) 374-8835.

To learn about weekday morning matinees and discounted rates for schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups, call CCT Guest Services,

(312) 374-8835, or email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.