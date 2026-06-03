LOKI - THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR World Premiere Run Extended, Cast Album Announced

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lifeline Theatre has announced the extension of its runaway hit LOKI - THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR, with music and lyrics by George Howe, book by ensemble member Christina Calvit, developed with and directed by ensemble member Heather Currie.

Welcome to the greatest rock ‘n' roll show not on Earth! LOKI arrives at Asgard, bringing chaos, comedy, and three monstrous (maybe) children. LOKI tangles with Odin, Thor, and the mysterious Freya; each with their own agenda; their own secrets—but all paths lead to one eternal question: In an us vs. them world, can we envision a new mythology?

The world premiere rock musical, which opened May 3, extends its run through June 27, 2026, with tickets ($45) available at www.lifelinetheatre.com. The theatre also announced that in response to fan demand, the ensemble is set to record a cast album with a planned release in Fall 2026.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...