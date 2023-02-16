A Theater In The Dark Announces Cast and Release Dates For THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER

The third and final audio production of A Theater in the Dark's 2022-23 digital season will be the original audio play THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER by Evanston-based playwright Rick Kinnebrew, directed by Corey Bradberry. WHITE CITY is a theatrical thriller surrounding the notorious Chicago serial killer H. H. Holmes, who is said to have murdered more than 20 people during the World's Columbian Exposition.in 1893.

The story focuses on the victim of the only murder for which Holmes was convicted, that of his business partner Ben Pitezel. A Theater in the Dark Artistic Director Corey Bradberry is directing the original script by Kinnebrew, author of the screenplay for the Windy City Film Festival finalist FOG CITY and the play TEN DOLLAR HOUSE. The production will feature an original musical score composed and performed by Nick Montopoli and sound design created by Jake Sorgen, engineered by Bradberry.

THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER will be launched with live public preview performances online at 8 pm (Central Daylight Time) on March 14, 15, and 16; and a recording of the production will be available online for an open-ended run beginning March 30, 2023. Downloads of the recorded production will be available to the media for review at that time.



Access to the three live performances on March 14, 15 and 16 at 8 pm (CDT) will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis, and patrons who pay $15.00 or more for a live preview will also receive a free download of a recorded version of the audio play. The recording of the production will be available on demand as a stream or download for $12.99 per stream or download.



Ethan Carlson, who recently completed a run in the ensemble of the bloody SWEENEY TODD with Kokandy Productions where he also understudied the role of the villainous Judge Turpin, will play the murderous H.H. Holmes in WHITE CITY. Holmes' doomed business partner Ben Pitezel will be played by Keenan Odenkirk, seen last year as Nick in Invictus Theatre's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? Annie Beaubien, who played Josephine Strong in Surging Films and Theatrics' Jeff-nominated ensemble of URINETOWN, has been cast as Pitezel's long-suffering wife Carrie. Dylan Walker - a recent transplant to Chicago from Texas whose roles have ranged from Cassius in JULIUS CAESAR to Jeff in SUBURBIA, will play Hatch - a carnival barker who serves as the narrator of the audio play.



Brian Parry, a Jeff award winner who has seven Jeff nominations for roles ranging from Willy Loman to Richard Nixon, will be heard as Frank Geyer, the detective who finally stops Holmes's murder spree. Playing others caught in Holmes' web are Erin Lin (of A Theater in the Dark's A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU) as Holmes' office girl Emie Cigrand; Katherine Jordan (of Red Theater's production of VINEGAR TOM) and Robin Fertitta as Julia and Ned Connor, a couple who make the mistake of renting a space for their jewelry store from Holmes; and Taylor Wilkes (whose resume includes A.R. Gurney's THE DINING ROOM) as Holmes' accomplice Quinlan.