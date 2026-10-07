A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Paramount Theatre Chicago

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A new, reimagined version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol will debut in Chicago this holiday season.

Downtown Aurora’s award-winning Paramount Theatre is conjuring up an elegant and innovative new spectacle version of A Christmas Carol, based on the novella by Charles Dickens. Performances are November 11, 2026–January 3, 2027. Opening Night is Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

Paramount’s new take on A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Trent Stork, the two-time, Jeff Award-winning director of Paramount’s Come From Away and Kinky Boots. For A Christmas Carol, Stork has adapted Dickens' classic holiday tale specifically for the Paramount stage, replete with laughter, redemption, the most memorable characters in literature, elegant dance numbers, and live music throughout.

Reintroduce your family to Ebenezer Scrooge, the bitter and lonely miser, who is visited on Christmas Eve by three ghosts who take him on a journey through his past, present, and future. Along the way, Scrooge learns how to re-experience joy, compassion, and the power of generosity. Whether seeing Scrooge’s transformation for the first time or reliving the magic of the classic story, Paramount’s A Christmas Carol will leave audiences filled with hope and holiday cheer. Per tradition, a two-story Christmas tree in Paramount’s Grand Gallery welcomes audiences as the perfect backdrop for holiday photos before and after the show.

Rediscover the magic of the season at Chicago’s newest holiday production, ideal for friends and friends alike. A Christmas Carol begins previews Wednesday, November 11. Opening Night is Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m. Performances run through January 3: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Exceptions: No matinee Wednesday, November 11, and no shows Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, or Christmas, Friday, December 25. There’s an added Thanksgiving weekend holiday matinee Friday, November 27 at 2 p.m.

﻿Single tickets to A Christmas Carol are $34-$107 when purchased in-person. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders. Of course, tickets to A Christmas Carol make excellent holiday gifts.

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