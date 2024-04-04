9th Annual BELTING FOR LIFE Benefit Concert to Take Place at Mercury Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's favorite evening of big voices for a big cause, will return with the 9th annual Belting for Life. For one night only on Monday, May 13 at 7:30pm at Mercury Theater Chicago, Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik presents the beloved benefit concert. This year's event will again be presented in support of AIDS Foundation Chicago, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the organization.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with AIDS Foundation Chicago again this year," says producer Pazdernik. "AFC does highly impactful work in our community to support people living with and vulnerable to HIV and I'm glad to shine the light on their work for an evening of joy and music!"

For 35 years, AFC has led the fight to create health equity and justice for people living with and disproportionately impacted by HIV and AIDS through support in navigating health systems, housing, advocacy, and more. This year's concert features over 20 award-winning musical theater performers with direction by Keely Vasquez and music direction by Carolyn Brady.

"We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of Belting for Life again this year, and we are so thankful to Chris and the incredible community that rallies around this event," said John Peller, President/CEO of AIDS Foundation Chicago. "Chris has participated in AIDS Run/Walk for years, and now he's grown his birthday celebration into this impactful annual event that is making a real difference for people living with HIV."

For those who are unable to attend in person, Belting for Life will be available via video format and emailed a week after the performance.

The 2024 performers scheduled to appear include:

Alanna Chavez

Amanda Petersen

Angela Ingersoll

Cynthia Carter

Heidi Kettenring

Jacquelyne Jones

Jenna Schoppe

Keely Vasquez

Khaki Pixley

Liz Bollar

Lucy Godinez

Lydia Burke

Marta Bady

Missy Aguilar

Molly Callinan

Molly Kral

Nancy Voights

Nathe Rowbotham

Neala Barron

Nissi Salome

Preston Max Allen

Robin DaSilva

Sawyer Smith

Tiyanna Gentry

Performers will be supported by a band featuring Music Director Carolyn Brady on keyboard, Eric von Holst on bass and Justin Akira Kono on drums.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Monday, May 13, 2024

TIME: 7:30 PM (doors open at 7 PM)

LOCATION: Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL

TICKETS: $30 Early Bird (through April 30) / $40 Regular (starting May 1) /

$20 Streaming (available 1 week after the performance)

TO PURCHASE: https://action.aidschicago.org/Belt24

ABOUT Christopher Pazdernik (any)

Possessing "a near encyclopedic knowledge of musicals" (NewCity Stage), Christopher is honored so many talented friends and colleagues join them every year in the fight against AIDS! Directing credits: Who's Holiday (Theatre Wit); Avenue Q and ...Spelling Bee (Music Theatre Works); Godspell (Theo); Colors of My Life (Roosevelt University); Big River (Round Barn); Carrie (Ohio Northern University); High Fidelity (Jeff Awards, Best Director & Best Production), The Spitfire Grill, The Last Session & Hands on a Hardbody (Refuge Theatre Project); The Story of A Story (Underscore); eight productions for Porchlight Revisits; and three years of the Non-Equity Jeff Awards. As Casting Director, credits include Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man (Chicago Premiere), Miracle (World Premiere), The Nutcracker (The House), The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier (World Premiere), Theo, Porchlight Music Theatre, CPA Theatricals, and upcoming: Gods & Monsters (Frame of Reference) and Hedwig & the Angry Inch (Haven). Also the Producing Director at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, he was recently named to NewCity Stage's ​​Players 2024: The Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago. IG: @beltingforlif.