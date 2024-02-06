2nd Act Players Premiere One-Woman Show RUNNING WITH COFFEE Friday Night

The one-hour play is a tragi-comedy about mid-life, mental health, caregiving and fighting over the washing machine.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

The 2nd Act Players invite you to join us for a very special event on Friday, Feb. 9 -- a one-woman show of playwright Eileen Richards' new, one-act play Running with Coffee.

The one-hour play is a tragi-comedy about mid-life, mental health, caregiving and fighting over the washing machine --- when your parents move back in with you. It will be performed one night only and is free to attend.

Richards will perform as every character in the play including the mother, father, older sister, husband, and younger and present-day versions of the family's younger sister, Sue.

2nd Act Players' Cofounder John N. Frank is directing and stage managing the show which will be performed at the Northminster Presbyterian Church Theater, 2515 Central Park Ave., Evanston.

"Eileen was a winning playwright in our 2018 #MeToo play festival for her short play Allegiances. I'm thrilled to be working with her again, and on such a personal piece for her," says Frank. "Anyone who has cared for an aging parent, or worries they may soon need care from their children, will understand and be moved by this play."

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8 p.m, are free, but you must register to attend by Click Here The one-hour show will be followed by a talk-back with Eileen and John discussing the play with the audience.

"Eileen will be performing this play in New York, specifically in her home borough of Queens, this May, so our show is a special preview for the Chicago-area audience and a chance for her to gather feedback before her East Coast debut," explains Frank. "Come see it before it becomes the talk of New York."




