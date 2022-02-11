1800's VS 2020 is Coming To The APC Theater In Chicago

Richard Gallion Entertainment is set for an upcoming production titled 1800's Vs 2020, written by playwright, actor, and producer Richard Gallion. The production starts out at The APC Theater in Chicago, IL from February 12 through February 27th in celebration of Black History Month with hopes to potentially add more dates and/or tour the show in the future. 1800s Vs 2020 begins when a young man finds a photo in an an escape room from the 1800s; and one of the men in the photo looks exactly like him. He "falls into the photo" and is transported into a world where the past and the present unite.

The play is arguably an amalgam of everything Gallion has created up until this point, as the actor, playwright, athlete, educator, and activist has incorporated every piece of his life into his art. Throughout the play subjects come to light in the forms of human trafficking, revisionist history, as well as mental, physical enslavement and more.

When asked about this motivation for writing 1800's Vs 2020 playwright and lead Richard Gallion said, "This idea came to me about seven years ago in a dream," he expresses, where he felt as if the message came to him and needed to be relayed to the world. It evolved into a touchstone for societal ills, politics, presence, and self-actualization. In February 2020 Richard had his first run on 1800's Vs 2020 ,but when the pandemic hit things came to a close and soon after a series of deaths impacted Richard's personal life, including the death of his youngest brother at just 20 years old. On top of his grief of the loss of his brother and the growing racial tension in the country during the already hard COVID-19 pandemic Richard felt the need to progress his art more than ever.

1800's Vs. 2020 is more than just a carefully crafted stage play. It's a catalyst for honest discourse, and a culmination of the passion that Richard Gallion has for placing truth and reality into his work. During the pandemic Richard Gallion Entertainment was able to collaborate with Praize Productions to create a virtual experience of the show creating a virtual fieldtrip for students of all ages to have meaningful guided discussions around the subject matters of the production. Now with things opening back up in Chicago and the rest of the world Richard Gallion Entertainment is ready to bring the experience of 1800's Vs 2020 to all at The APC Theater this February. (More Information Below)

Performance Details:

Cast

CONGO.................RICHARD GALLION

(Shameless, Transformers 4, The Chi, Chicago PD)

MASSA...........................QUINN NEHR

GRACIE..........................KAYLA REED

AMY.......................EMMA TERRAZAS

STAN.........................MOTEL GRIFFIN

(Former Light Heavy Weight Boxing Champion of The World)

JOSHUA............................. ERIC EPPS

(Chicago Med)

MARYANNE.............. MAKEDA GRIER

PHILIP.........................DANNY FROZE

1800'S HEZEKIAH....DEMETRIUS BARROWS

LOLA................. KAALIYAH BARNES

KIMBERLY.............. LAREN ARMOUR

AMY......................HEIDI REINHOFER

MR. MABLE ..................LYSSA LAIRD

MARYANNE.......CARMEN MARSEILLE

HEZEKIAH........DEMORRIS BORROWS

DANCER....................KAILSHA COLE

DANCER .................... HALEY SMITH

DANCER....................ERICA PAYTON

DANCER....................MONICA JONES

Crew

WRITER/DIRECTOR.................... RICHARD GALLION

PRODUCTION MANAGER................. NATHAN HICKS

ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER...... PETER SCOT

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER........................NICOLE REED

MARKETING DIRECTOR....................ANDREA SCOTT

HOUSE MANAGER.......................... ANITA SAMPSON

STAGE MANAGER.....................STARLETTA PERKINS



Tickets

$41 (including tax) - Regular

Dates/Times

February 12th @ 2pm & 7pm

February 13th @ 4pm

February 19th @ 2pm & 7pm

February 20th @4pm

February 26th @ 7pm

February 27th @ 4pm

For tickets visit: https://www.richardgallion.com/tickets

Watch the trailer below!