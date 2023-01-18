Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO Next Month

Performances run February 2 – March 5.

Jan. 18, 2023  
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO Next Month

In anticipation of the upcoming exhibition "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America Collection" hosted by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and McAninch Arts Center (MAC), Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center presents Vince Melocchi's "Andy Warhol's Tomato." Guest director Steve Scott directs this 80-minute fictitious tale of unlikely friendship and inspiration running Feb. 2 - March 5.

It is 1946 in Pittsburgh. An 18-year-old Andy Warhol finds himself in the basement of the working-class bar. Over a summer, Andy gives and gets inspiration, guidance, and friendship from a surprising source. Splash Magazines calls "Andy Warhol's Tomato," "a not-to-be-missed study of what goes into achieving the goals of self-understanding and acceptance...an entertaining and often humorous evening out." The Santa Monica Press says, "If you didn't know this was fiction, you'd think you were watching Andy's origin story. A Delicious Tomato."

"With the highly anticipated 'Warhol' exhibition coming the CCMA and MAC later this year, this is the perfect time for BTE to produce this play," says BTE Managing Artistic Director Connie Canaday Howard. "And in the hands of guest director and long-time BTE friend Steve Scott, the play's timely message of understanding and tolerance will transform into something audiences will find highly entertaining."

Melocchi's first draft of "Andy Warhol's Tomato" featured a cast of seven. Based on workshop audience feedback, subsequent drafts reduced that to five, then four and ultimately two. This version received its world premiere as part of the Road Theatre Company's 1981 Summer Playwrights Festival, ushering in the Pacific Resident Theatre's 1999-2000 season. Said Melocchi in an Aug. 19, 2019 interview in Stage and Screen, "I do hope people walk away from 'Andy Warhol's Tomato' looking at not only Andy in a different light, but also all artists from all walks of life."

BTE's production of "Andy Warhol's Tomato" features BTE Ensemble member and Glen Ellyn's Bryan Burke +* as Mario "Bones" Bonino, and Wheaton's Alexander Wisnieski as Andy.

The design team hails from Chicago and Naperville, Ill. and Stoughton, Wisc. and includes Steve Scott (Direction), Jack Magaw (Scenic Design), Rachel Lambert (Properties Design), Aly Renee Amidei+^ (Costume Design), Garrett Bell (Lighting Design) and Christopher Kriz+^ (Sound Design). Stage Manager is Jennifer J. Thusing*. Assistant Stage Manager is Christopher Lindquist. Student Assistant Stage Manager is Carolyn Goldsmith.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents Vince Melocchi's "Andy Warhol's Tomato" in the Playhouse Theatre of the McAninch Arts Center located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage Feb. 2 - March 5. There will be a preview performance 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Press opening is 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday - Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $42. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For group sales information email sarther@cod.edu or call 630.942.4525. For more information about BTE's season, visit AtTheMAC.org or call the Box Office 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. and three hours prior to performance.




