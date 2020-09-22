Theatre of Dare Announces Auditions For DRACULA

Performances of Dracula will be livestreamed October 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Theatre of Date will livestream reading of Orson Welles's Mercury Radio Theatre presentation of Dracula!

Auditions for Theatre of Dare's livestream reading are September 28, 29, and 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Dare County Arts Council in the historic county courthouse, 300 Queen Elizabeth Street, Manteo, NC.

In addition to six male and two female reading parts, there are also opportunities for crew, including the indispensable role of foley artist.

Due to COVID-19, it is acceptable to submit a video audition. Simply record yourself performing a short monologue or reading and email it to theatreofdareobx@gmail.com along with your contact information.

Rehearsals and production will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information about auditions or the show, contact director Stuart Parks II at 252/308-8351 or theatreofdareobx@gmail.com

