The Brevard Project to Host Orchestra Intensive

Brevard Music Center (BMC) presents The Brevard Project: Reimagining the Future of Orchestral Programming, a six-day intensive seminar and think-tank on orchestral programming intended for professionals and influencers in the orchestral field. Presented by Brevard Music Center in partnership with Bard College, the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University, the Chicago Sinfonietta, the South Dakota Symphony, the University of Michigan School of Music, and Project Director Joseph Horowitz, The Brevard Project takes place July 11-16, 2022. The central goals of The Brevard Project are to re-evaluate the artistic mission of the American orchestra and to share the skills needed to curate a more comprehensive, more inclusive American orchestral repertoire.

The Brevard Project: Reimagining the Future of Orchestral Programing complements Brevard Music Center's week-long "Dvořák's Prophecy" festival from July 11-16 and is inspired by Joseph Horowitz's acclaimed new book Dvořák's Prophecy and the Vexed Fate of Black Classical Music. Part think-tank, part seminar, this inaugural Project gathering equips practitioners and scholars alike to begin to answer questions about the dense nexus of culture and race, of historical, political, and moral reckonings surrounding the story of American orchestral music. The central goals of this program are to re-evaluate the artistic mission of the American orchestra and to share the skills needed to curate a more comprehensive, more inclusive American orchestral repertoire. The Brevard Project is designed for conductors, artistic administrators, executive directors, community engagement specialists, conservatory students, and engaged orchestra Board members.

Moving forward requires a fresh and closer look at our musical past - and to the lagging formation of an American symphonic canon. A new narrative of American classical music will be proposed that explores timely and topical issues that impact present and future orchestral programming. Why did our repertoire remain so stubbornly Eurocentric? What can we learn from this history? What can be mined from the treasure trove of long-hidden indigenous and Black music that can help to pave the future?

Classroom sessions will be highly interactive, drawing upon first-hand accounts of humanities-infused approaches to programming and community engagement. Topics of exploration include creating a "new paradigm" for American orchestral repertoire, rethinking the concert experience, and redefining the role of the music director. Participants will be challenged to envision programming and organizational initiatives to promote symphonic events grounded in the American experience, past and present.

A remarkable faculty has been assembled for this groundbreaking exercise:a-?- Joseph Horowitza-?(*virtual participant)

- Leon Botstein* - President, Bard College/American Symphony/Bard Festival/The Orchestra Now

- Lorenzo Candelaria - Dean, Blair School of Music (Vanderbilt)

- Mark Clague - music historian (University of Michigan)

- JoAnn Falletta* - Music Director, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

- Christopher Gibbs* - music historian (Bard Conservatory); artistic co-director, Bard Festival

- Delta David Gier - Music Director, South Dakota Symphony

- Blake-Anthony Johnson - CEO, Chicago Sinfonietta

- Keith Lockhart* - Conductor, Boston Pops; Artistic Director, Brevard Music Center

- Douglas McLennan - ArtsJournal (founder/editor)

- Jason Posnock - Chief Artistic Officer, Brevard Music Center

- Jesse Rosen - former CEO, League of American Orchestras.

- Larry Tamburri - CEO, Newark School of the Arts

a-? Performers

- Lara Downes - pianist, producer, arts advocate

- Sidney Outlaw - baritone/pedagogue (Ithaca College)

- George Shirley - tenor/pedagogue (University of Michigan)

ENROLLMENT INFORMATION

Conductors, artistic administrators, executive directors, community engagement specialists, conservatory students, and Board members are all encouraged to apply for The Brevard Project. Capacity is limited. A $600 fee covers all housing, meals, classes, materials, and concert tickets for the week. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Visit brevardmusic.org/brevardproject to apply.

Founded in 1936, the hallmark of Brevard Music Center's Summer Institute and Festival is the unique and powerful sense of community that re-emerges each year as distinguished artist faculty and gifted young musicians together redefine the future of classical music. More than 500 gifted young musicians come to Brevard each summer from across the United States and around the world to study and perform alongside faculty and renowned guest artists amid the scenic beauty of western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.