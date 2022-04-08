The Brevard Project to Host Orchestra Intensive
The new program is set to take place from July 11th through the 16th.
Brevard Music Center (BMC) presents The Brevard Project: Reimagining the Future of Orchestral Programming, a six-day intensive seminar and think-tank on orchestral programming intended for professionals and influencers in the orchestral field. Presented by Brevard Music Center in partnership with Bard College, the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University, the Chicago Sinfonietta, the South Dakota Symphony, the University of Michigan School of Music, and Project Director Joseph Horowitz, The Brevard Project takes place July 11-16, 2022. The central goals of The Brevard Project are to re-evaluate the artistic mission of the American orchestra and to share the skills needed to curate a more comprehensive, more inclusive American orchestral repertoire.
THE BREVARD PROJECT
The Brevard Project: Reimagining the Future of Orchestral Programing complements Brevard Music Center's week-long "Dvořák's Prophecy" festival from July 11-16 and is inspired by Joseph Horowitz's acclaimed new book Dvořák's Prophecy and the Vexed Fate of Black Classical Music. Part think-tank, part seminar, this inaugural Project gathering equips practitioners and scholars alike to begin to answer questions about the dense nexus of culture and race, of historical, political, and moral reckonings surrounding the story of American orchestral music. The central goals of this program are to re-evaluate the artistic mission of the American orchestra and to share the skills needed to curate a more comprehensive, more inclusive American orchestral repertoire. The Brevard Project is designed for conductors, artistic administrators, executive directors, community engagement specialists, conservatory students, and engaged orchestra Board members.
FACULTY
A remarkable faculty has been assembled for this groundbreaking exercise:
a-? Project Director - Joseph Horowitz
a-? Faculty (*virtual participant)
- Leon Botstein* - President, Bard College/American Symphony/Bard Festival/The Orchestra Now
- Lorenzo Candelaria - Dean, Blair School of Music (Vanderbilt)
- Mark Clague - music historian (University of Michigan)
- JoAnn Falletta* - Music Director, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Christopher Gibbs* - music historian (Bard Conservatory); artistic co-director, Bard Festival
- Delta David Gier - Music Director, South Dakota Symphony
- Blake-Anthony Johnson - CEO, Chicago Sinfonietta
- Keith Lockhart* - Conductor, Boston Pops; Artistic Director, Brevard Music Center
- Douglas McLennan - ArtsJournal (founder/editor)
- Jason Posnock - Chief Artistic Officer, Brevard Music Center
- Jesse Rosen - former CEO, League of American Orchestras.
- Larry Tamburri - CEO, Newark School of the Arts
a-? Performers
- Lara Downes - pianist, producer, arts advocate
- Sidney Outlaw - baritone/pedagogue (Ithaca College)
- George Shirley - tenor/pedagogue (University of Michigan)
ENROLLMENT INFORMATION
Conductors, artistic administrators, executive directors, community engagement specialists, conservatory students, and Board members are all encouraged to apply for The Brevard Project. Capacity is limited. A $600 fee covers all housing, meals, classes, materials, and concert tickets for the week. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Visit brevardmusic.org/brevardproject to apply.
BREVARD MUSIC CENTER | SUMMER INSTITUTE & FESTIVAL
Founded in 1936, the hallmark of Brevard Music Center's Summer Institute and Festival is the unique and powerful sense of community that re-emerges each year as distinguished artist faculty and gifted young musicians together redefine the future of classical music. More than 500 gifted young musicians come to Brevard each summer from across the United States and around the world to study and perform alongside faculty and renowned guest artists amid the scenic beauty of western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.Keith Lockhart, Artistic Director and BMC alumnus, presides over the ten-week summer music festival featuring more than eighty performances and events spanning a multitude of genres and musical tastes. Each season, 40,000+ music-lovers traditionally attend BMC Summer Festival concerts. Brevard Music Center is proud to introduce the inaugural Legendary Artist Series programs for 2022 with superstar violinist Joshua Bell. Visit brevardmusic.org for more information.