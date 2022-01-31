THE MUSIC OF TOM PETTY Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse Next Month

The 'Queen' Boys are back! You filled the houses in 2019 for their Eagles/Beatles concert, 2020's The Music of Queen, and their 2021 SOLD OUT outdoor Stadium Concert. Now they're back to bring you the iconic music of Tom Petty!

The Music of Tom Petty runs Feb. 24th to March 5th at the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Get ready to rock and roll as this outstanding group celebrates the heart and soul of Tom Petty, presenting favorites such as"American Girl," "Free Fallin," "Breakdown," "Don't Do Me Like That," "Runnin' Down a Dream," and more!

Returning to perform the music of this legendary band are Flat Rock Playhouse favorites Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, Dustin Brayley, Ryan Dunn, Ryan Guerra, and Nat Zegree! In addition to their 2021 performance of The Music of Queen, these incredible performers have stunned audiences in Million Dollar Quartet, Music on the Rock® concerts such as Bubblegum Pop, Pickin' and a Grinnin', The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles, and beyond.

"The theatre is very lucky to work with wonderful talent from all over the country," says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "We feel especially blessed when these great artists want to come back to Flat Rock Playhouse time and time again to perform for our community. These guys have sold out nearly every Music on the Rock® performance they've brought to the Rock over the last decade, and we expect the same for The Music of Tom Petty. Between the music and the musicians, it'll be too good to miss-so don't! Call the box office today and book your tickets!"

Join us for a rockin' night with these enduring tunes and the incredible artists that will have you swooning and hungry for more!

The Music of Tom Petty runs Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, March 5 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets are $40 - $60 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.