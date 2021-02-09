Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre Plans to Reopen By Late Summer

The Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre in Mars Hill is one of many arts organizations struggling to stay afloat amidst the pandemic. However, it is hoping to reopen by late summer ABC 13 News reports.

Managing artistic director Ethan Henry said the theater has received support from Madison County Arts Council and will apply for some grant money as well.

Henry said that the theatre's plan is to reopen by late summer with a production of Legally Blonde.

"Bubbly, fun, optimistic and something that people can, hopefully, come into our theater and just let go and just relax for a second and just enjoy something to take away from the challenges we've been facing for about a year now," Henry said.

Read more and watch the full report on ABC 13 News.

Stay up to date on the theatre's upcoming announcements at https://www.sartplays.com/.