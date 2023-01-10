SEUSSICAL is Coming to Matthews Playhouse in February

"Oh, the thinks you can think" when Seussical, a musical comedy featuring Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters, springs to life at Matthews Playhouse February 24 - March 5, 2023! Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and many other iconic characters will ignite the imagination in this family-friendly production featuring a lively musical score by the Tony award-winning duo, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The production will be directed by Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner.

Described as a "fantastical musical extravaganza", Seussical reminds us of the importance of friendship, loyalty, and community in a unique style that only Dr. Suess can achieve. The one-and-only Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, a Who child that gets into trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Not only must Horton protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

Seussical is recommended for children ages 4 and up. Showtimes and tickets are available at www.matthewsplayhouse.com/seussical. Tickets range in price from $10-$19.

**There will be a special "Pay-What-You-Can" performance on Saturday, February 25, 2023 @ 6 p.m. benefiting Freedom School Partners Inc., a non-profit literacy & cultural enrichment program for underserved children in our community.**

About the Matthews Playhouse

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education. We commit to this mission by ensuring the excellence of our cultural programs for the participation and enjoyment of the people in our community.