Review: The 2026 International Black Theatre Festival

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"Put on your purple and black...The International Black Theatre Festival is back!"

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been transformed into a vibrant sea of purple as theatre-lovers gather to celebrate what has become one of the world's premier celebrations of Black theatre—the International Black Theatre Festival (IBTF).

Formerly known as the National Black Theatre Festival, IBTF was founded in 1989 by the late Larry Leon Hamlin, affectionately known as "Mr. Marvtastic." Following his passing in 2007, his wife, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, faithfully carried his vision forward as Executive Producer until her untimely death in 2022.

Today, the festival continues under the leadership of Jackie Alexander, who assumed the role of Executive Producer in 2022. Through his leadership and unwavering commitment, the festival continues to honor the extraordinary legacy of its founders while ensuring that the torch of Black theatre burns brightly for future generations.

For more than three decades, IBTF has showcased the very best in African-American theatre through spectacular mainstage productions, thought-provoking Garland Lee Thompson, Sr. Readers' Theatre performances, educational workshops, film presentations, and opportunities for artists to network and celebrate the richness of Black storytelling.

The official kickoff to this extraordinary week of events is the beloved Noon-Day Press Conference, featuring celebrity appearances, live entertainment, and welcoming remarks that energize festival-goers for the days ahead.

This is my third consecutive media coverage of the Noon-Day Press Conference, thanks to IBTF’s media relations director and host of the press conference, Brian McLaughlin, who keeps the atmosphere energetic. Yet, there is something rejuvenating and magical about today’s conference. It appears to be the largest and the most enthusiastic. The lobby of the downtown Marriott, the host hotel, was flooded wall-to-wall with jubilant patrons who rendered several standing ovations to the featured celebrities.

Amongst this year’s celebrated guests was legendary actress, director, and educator Phylicia Rashad, recipient of this year's prestigious Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award. Ms. Rashad will be formally honored tonight during the festival's highly anticipated Gala, where several outstanding artists and leaders will also receive recognition for their contributions to the performing arts.

Serving as this year's Celebrity Co-Chairs are Angela Robinson and Peter Parros, beloved by audiences for their memorable roles as Veronica and David Harrington on Tyler Perry's hit television soap opera, The Haves and the Have Nots. Their charisma and enthusiasm perfectly reflect the spirit of the festival and its celebration of artistic excellence.

The official welcome was delivered by Eric Sadler, President of the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, who recognized members of the Board of Directors, festival supporters, and the distinguished members of the 2026 Marvtastic Society.

Another highlight of the afternoon was the recognition of playwright Angelica Chéri, recipient of the August Wilson Playwright Award. Chéri is the acclaimed writer of Phenomenal Woman, the powerful biographical play celebrating the life of Dr. Maya Angelou. Directed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer and director Debbie Allen, the production is currently slated to premiere on Broadway in 2028.

One of the many joys of attending IBTF is reconnecting with familiar faces who have become part of the festival's rich tradition. Among those in attendance were Petri Hawkins-Byrd, best known as the longtime bailiff on Judge Judy; Antonio Fargas, forever remembered as the iconic "Huggy Bear" from Starsky & Hutch; and Broadway performer Chester Gregory, who is known for his portrayal of the legendary singer, Jackie Wilson, in The Jackie Wilson Story.

The Noon-Day Press Conference concluded on a high note with a powerful musical performance by Matelyn Alicia, whose soulful vocals captivated the audience and perfectly set the tone for the exciting week ahead. Festival attendees can experience even more of her extraordinary talent during her nightly production, Birthright Session – Late Night with Matelyn Alicia, one of the many exciting events featured throughout this year's International Black Theatre Festival.

The week promises an extraordinary lineup of world-class theatrical productions, educational workshops, The Garland Lee Thompson, Sr. Readers' Theatre presentations, celebrity appearances, networking opportunities, and cultural experiences for theatre lovers of every generation.

If you haven't secured your tickets yet, don't wait. Several mainstage productions are already sold out, and others are quickly approaching capacity.

This biennial celebration is more than a theatre festival—it is a cultural institution that celebrates the brilliance, resilience, and enduring legacy of Black artists globally and internationally.

Whether you are an artist, educator, student, or simply someone who loves exceptional theatre, the International Black Theatre Festival is an experience unlike any other.

History is being made once again—and Winston-Salem is where it is happening.

I'll see you at the festival.

For More Information And To Purchase Tickets To IBTF Visit Website: https://ncblackrep

Vickie With Acclaimed Actor Angela Robinson

Co-Chair 2026 International Black Theatre Festival

Vickie With Acclaimed Actor Peter Parros

Co-Chair 2026 International Black Theatre Festival

Legendary Actor/Director Phylicia Rashad

Recipient Of The Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award

Photo Courtesy Of NC Black Rep

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