SHOWSTOPPERS! Cast and Creative Announced for Mountain Theatre Company Run

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Mountain Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for SHOWSTOPPERS!, a 90-minute multimedia production set to open August 12 at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, North Carolina. The show draws from Broadway and Hollywood musicals including WEST SIDE STORY, DREAMGIRLS, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, and MAMMA MIA!, combining live vocals, choreography, and cinematic visuals in a format the company describes as distinct from a traditional revue. The limited engagement runs through August 30, with tickets starting at $69. The cast includes Maggie Musco, Robert Tait, Amber Arevalo, Leiah Lewis, Trevor DeVon Neal, Megan Littmann, Grant Domach, and Mason Jett, with Scott Daniel serving as Executive Artistic Director and Erin Leigh Knowles as choreographer.

A high-energy, 90-minute multimedia spectacular, SHOWSTOPPERS! races through Broadway and Hollywood's most beloved musicals, featuring unforgettable moments from blockbuster favorites like West Side Story, Dreamgirls, Singin' in the Rain, Mamma Mia!, and many more. Combining thrilling live vocals, dynamic choreography, dazzling costumes, and immersive cinematic visuals, the production transforms iconic musical moments into an electrifying theatrical experience unlike anything audiences have seen before.

'This is the show we all need right now,' said Executive Artistic Director Scott Daniel. 'After the incredible response to Dancin' in the Street, we wanted to keep that feeling of celebration alive. SHOWSTOPPERS! is pure joy from start to finish. It's packed with songs audiences already know and love, spectacular performances, and surprises around every corner. Whether you're introducing your children to Broadway for the first time or reliving your favorite musical memories, this is a show designed for everyone to experience together.'

Unlike a traditional revue, SHOWSTOPPERS! blends live performance with multimedia storytelling to recreate some of entertainment's most unforgettable musical moments in fresh, exciting ways. Every number has been reimagined specifically for Mountain Theatre Company, creating a fast-paced theatrical event where one show-stopping moment seamlessly gives way to the next.

The cast for SHOWSTOPPERS! features many familiar faces from Dancin' in the Street including Maggie Musco (SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, Royal Caribbean) as The Heart, Robert Tait (JERSEY BOYS, Norwegian Cruise Line) as The Romantic, Amber Arevalo as The Spark, Leiah Lewis (HAIRSPRAY, National Tour) as The Star, Trevor DeVon Neal as The Principal, Megan Littmann as The Muse, Grant Domach (PETE THE CAT, National Tour) as The Beat, and introducing Mason Jett as The Showman.

Also joining Daniel as part of the creative team for Mountain Theatre Company's production of SHOWSTOPPERS! are Erin Leigh Knowles (CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Mountain Theatre Company) as Choreographer, Lori Nielsen Lindsay (JERSEY BOYS, Mountain Theatre Company) as Vocal Director, Ben Takitch (A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, National Tour) as Sound Designer, Beck Jones (RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE) as Costume Designer, Hannah Wien (GREASE, Mountain Theatre Company) as Lighting Designer, David McQuillen Robertson (SLEEP NO MORE) as Scenic and Media Designer, Casey Robert Reed (Broadway's MISS SAIGON) as Music Arranger, Alma Kent as Production Stage Manager, Hannah Bolstad (THE BURNT PART BOYS, Mountain Theatre Company) as Master Electrician, Amy MacDonald as Costume Constructioner, Weber Scenic (THE BURNT PART BOYS, Mountain Theatre Company) for Set Construction,, and Patrick O'Neill as Production Crew.

Tickets for SHOWSTOPPERS! are available now and start at $69. Performances for the three-week limited engagement run August 12th - 30th, and will play at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, NC. Visit www.MountainTheatre.com for a full schedule and additional information.

Mountain Theatre Company's production of SHOWSTOPPERS! is sponsored in part by the Highlands Chamber of Commerce/Visit Highlands, NC, Cullasaja Women's Outreach, Brad and Melissa Beard, David and Lynn Leach, Chris and Cindy Jenkins, Berney and Michael Kirkland, Linda Johnson and Mark T. Mahaffey.

SHOWSTOPPERS! follows Mountain Theatre Company's production of DANCIN' IN THE STREET, which the company reports is now the sixth highest-attended show in its 88-year history.

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