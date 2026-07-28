THE LEAGUE OF THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL to Make World Premiere in Asheville

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This August, the Montford Park Players will bring the world premiere of The League of the Scarlet Pimpernel to their amphitheater in Asheville, N.C. Set during the French Revolution, this play is a swashbuckling tale of a secret society that saves innocent lives from the guillotine. Veteran fight choreographer David Doersch will direct the cast in this action-filled adventure, written by WNC playwright Audrey Kopp.

While inspired by the classic series of novels by the same name, this version places all League members - women, men, young and not so young - squarely in the middle of all the action. David Doersch brings his 30 years of fight choreography experience to this production. Sword fighting? Check. Quarter staff battle? Check. All manner of fight scenes with unusual weapons? Check and check.

The play will be performed at the amphitheater that is home to the Montford Park Players. The multi-level outdoor stage is ideal for this kind of big, bold production. And because the Montford Park Players is a non-profit whose mission includes bringing theatre works to Western North Carolina free of charge, everyone can come and enjoy this show.

The Hazel Robinson Amphitheater is located at 90 Gay Street, Asheville, NC 28801. Opening night is Friday, August 7. Shows begin at 7:30 pm and will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Saturday, August 29 (there will not be a Sunday performance during the final weekend). Consult the Montford Park Players website for parking information.

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