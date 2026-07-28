THE ODD COUPLE to Open at Flat Rock Playhouse in August

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​Flat Rock Playhouse will present Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, the legendary Broadway comedy that inspired the Academy Award-winning 1968 film and the beloved television series. This timeless classic takes the Playhouse stage August 28 through September 19.

Neil Simon's The Odd Couple is one of the most celebrated comedies in American theater. The story follows Felix Ungar, impeccably neat and suddenly single, and Oscar Madison, charmingly disheveled and blissfully indifferent to housekeeping. When Felix moves in with Oscar after a marital split, their opposite personalities collide, creating nonstop laughs, memorable mishaps, and an endearing celebration of friendship, forgiveness, and finding common ground.

Directed by Lisa K. Bryant, Flat Rock Playhouse's production brings fresh energy to this iconic comedy with sharp direction, exceptional performances, and the Broadway-quality production values audiences have come to expect from the State Theatre of North Carolina. Whether you're experiencing The Odd Couple for the first time or revisiting an old favorite, this production offers a fresh take on one of the funniest plays ever written.

The production features Scott Treadway as Oscar Madison, Scott Cote as Felix Ungar, Phillip Brandon as Speed, Paul Vonasek as Murray, Alex Gossard as Roy, Pasquale LaCorte as Vinnie, Lilly Nelson as Gwendolyn Pigeon, and Glenna Grant as Cecily Pigeon.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1965, The Odd Couple earned four Tony Awards, including Best Author, Best Actor, Best Direction, and Best Scenic Design. More than six decades later, Neil Simon's witty dialogue and unforgettable characters continue to delight audiences around the world, making the play one of the most enduring and frequently performed comedies in theatrical history.

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