PlayMakers Presents BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Next Month

PlayMakers Repertory Company proudly presents "Blues for an Alabama Sky," a play by Pearl Cleage. The production runs from September 7 to September 25 and is directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton.

"Cleage's writing stirs the soul, and her beautiful exploration of a group of young dreamers in the midst of the Harlem Renaissance resonates with a timelessness that is found in only in the best of theatre," said Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers Producing Artistic Director. "I'm thrilled to welcome back to PlayMakers the brilliant Valerie Curtis-Newton, who is creating an electrifying evening of thought-provoking, relevant and Moving Theatre."

"Blues for an Alabama Sky" takes the audience to New York in the summer of 1930. The hopeful notes of the Harlem Renaissance haven't rung true for Angel, a failed Cotton Club singer, and her group of friends. Could their fortunes change at the hands of a handsome newcomer from Tuskegee, who sees in Angel a memory of lost love and a reminder of Alabama skies where the stars are so thick it's bright as day?

"I love how Cleage's presents us such a vivid portrait of young people in the midst of their dreams, trying to live authentically," Curtis-Newton said. "A good play is always timely. It should be about an issue that we as a society have yet to solve. And 'Blues for an Alabama Sky' wrestles these issues with such empathy and acuity that it artfully reveals our common humanity."

This play is rated PG-13; we encourage patrons to use their own discretion in determining the age appropriateness of the material. Please contact our Box Office for more details.

For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org. Individual ticket prices start at $20.