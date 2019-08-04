Photo Flash: Andre De Shields 'Lifts Every Voice' At The National Black Theatre Festival Kick Off

Aug. 4, 2019  

2019 Tony Award winner André De Shields spent his day off from HADESTOWN at The National Black Theatre Festival® (NBTF) in Winston-Salem, NC.

During his remarks at the kickoff press conference at the Winston-Salem Marriott on July 29, De Shields shared nuggets from his Tony Awards acceptance speech which included 3 cardinal rules for sustainability and longevity in the arts, and added a fourth:

1. Surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming.
2. Slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be.
3. The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing.
4. God created Black people, and Black people created everything else.

De Shields then broke into an uplifting rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and the entire star-studded dais and audience members joined in.

Check out the photos and video below!

The NBTF is one of the most historic and culturally significant events in the history of black theatre and is produced by The North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NCBRC) in Winston-Salem, known as Black Theatre Holy Ground. NBTF is the only theatre festival in the country offering six consecutive days of professional theatre. The NCBRC is celebrating its 40th anniversary, while the NBTF celebrates its 30th.

Acclaimed actors Margaret Avery and Chester Gregory served as celebrity co-chairs of the week-long event which wrapped on August 3, 2019. Some of the other celebrity guests in attendance at the press conference included 2019 Tony Winner Harold Wheeler, 2000 Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, 1992 Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins, Greenleaf's Keith David and Lamman Rucker, Geoffrey Owens, Hal Williams, Idris Ackamoor, Petri Hawkins Byrd, Colby Christina, Bill Cobbs, Fay Hauser, Ebony Jo-Ann, Rhodessa Jones, Woodie King, Jr., Ted Lange, Khalil Middleton, Qaasim Middleton, Barbara Montgomery, Herman LaVern Jones, Darnell Williams, Hattie Winston and many more.

NBTF is the international outreach program of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, founded by the late Larry Leon Hamlin in 1979. The Festival, also founded by Hamlin, has been held biennially since 1989. The event attracts thousands of national and international patrons, theatre professionals and scholars to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It was named one of the Top 100 events in North America by the American Business Association. For more information, visit www.nbtf.org.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

