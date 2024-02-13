North Carolina Black Repertory Company Opens Submissions for the Inaugural Tonya Pinkins Legacy Award

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company has opened submissions for the inaugural Tonya Pinkins Legacy Award at the 2024 International Black Theatre Festival. NC Black Rep will bring the winning theatre artist to IBTF, also known as Black Theatre Holy Ground, to network with industry veterans and attend the Celebrity Welcome Reception on Sunday July 28th and opening night Gala on Monday July 29th. They will also receive a VIP pass to the opening day of performances. The award is sponsored by Filmmaker and Tony Award winning actress, Tonya Pinkins, who shared the following on her inspiration in creating the award:

"I was always envious of people who got to attend THE FESTIVAL. I thought it was a 'private club.' So, one year Linda Bronson needed an off-stage character in a play, and I said I would do it so I could get to the festival. And it was worth it. It's like traveling to a foreign country. The culture, the conversation, the art, the food, the shopping, and the Black Theater! I wanted to give others the opportunity to experience this art and life affirming event."

Ms. Pinkins served as festival Co-Chair in 2013 and is a passionate supporter and regular attendee of the biennial event. NC Black Rep Producing Artistic Director Jackie Alexander believes participation by nationally recognized actors like Ms. Pinkins is what makes IBTF so special, "Imagine you walk into a staged reading rehearsal, and an actress of Tonya Pinkins' stature is seated at the table looking over her lines. Tonya's an actor's actor, and her thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit in funding this award, not only for 2024, but for the foreseeable future, well, that sort of gesture is what defines IBTF."

Submissions for the Tonya Pinkins Legacy Award are open from February 13-April 30, 2024. Theatre artists of all disciplines are invited to apply. For details and complete submission instructions, please visit: www.ncblackrep.org/festival-submissions