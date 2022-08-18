Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Contract Agreement Reached for Symphony Musicians

The new agreement goes into effect September 1, 2022, and extends through August 31, 2024.

Aug. 18, 2022  

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians, Local 342 negotiating committee, representing the musicians of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, announced today that the musicians and the CSO's Board of Directors have ratified a new two-year contract. The new agreement, which goes into effect September 1, 2022, and extends through August 31, 2024, creates stability for the Symphony as it continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and demonstrates a continuation of the Symphony's commitment to serving its community through exceptional musical experiences.

"The negotiations and resultant contract represent a very thoughtful and thorough look at our collective bargaining agreement," said CSO horn and chair of the orchestra negotiations committee Bob Rydel. "The musicians are grateful for the collaborative process and the partnership we have with the staff and the Board of Directors. We believe this contract will provide the continued forward momentum that is identified in the Charlotte Symphony's Strategic Plan. With the excitement of a Music Director search, and acknowledgment that the artistic growth of the organization is a priority, the momentum this agreement creates is a key component to fulfilling the potential of the Charlotte Symphony."

Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is committed to uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. A cornerstone of Charlotte's arts and cultural landscape, the CSO is the oldest continually operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas and connects with more than 100,000 music lovers annually through live concerts, broadcasts, community events, and education programs. The CSO employs 62 professional full-time orchestra musicians, serves three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational programming aimed at improving areas of our community with the greatest need. The Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.




