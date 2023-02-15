Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Arts Organization Asheville Musical Theatre Opens In 2023

Executive Director Ethan Henry is bringing a new professional theatre to the heart of Downtown Asheville.

Feb. 15, 2023  

New Arts Organization Asheville Musical Theatre Opens In 2023

Asheville Musical Theatre has announced its developmental season in 2023.

Executive Director Ethan Henry is bringing a new professional theatre to the heart of Downtown Asheville. Asheville Musical Theatre's mission is to support the region's cultural landscape with bold productions, equitable opportunities, and to promote accessibility to artists and patrons. Asheville Musical Theatre is educated to support local artists with equitable pay and volunteer opportunities to grow and help elevate the thriving artistic blueprint of Western North Carolina.

Asheville Musical Theatre is excited to launch its Developmental season in the summer of 2023 with their fundraising cabaret titled We Got Magic To Do!: An Asheville Musical Theatre Cabaret, June 23-24, 2024 at 7:30 pm. This event will be held at Attic Salt Theatre Company located in Asheville, NC featuring some of the best local musical theatre talents Asheville has to offer. Asheville Musical Theatre took to Instagram to find out what musicals YOU wanted to hear. Your suggestions created the song list for this night of community and collaboration. Come enjoy an evening of food, drinks, art, and community as we celebrate and encourage the development of this new and exciting company.

Next up will be Jonothan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!, Asheville Musical Theatre's first professional production. Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors, and a band, Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. Tick, Tick... Boom! will run July 21-22, 2023 at 7:30 pm and July 22nd at 2 pm at the Tina McGuire Theatre at The Wortham Center for Performing Arts.

To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more please head to www.avlmt.org.




Beatles Tribute Band Comes to Charlotte Next Month Photo
Beatles Tribute Band Comes to Charlotte Next Month
Charlotte has a special visit from Abbey Road. Not The Beatles, mind you, but Charlotte's favorite Beatles tribute band. The nationally touring show performs on Sunday, March 26 at the Neighborhood Theatre in a fully seated show. The Charlotte show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
CHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA Center Photo
CHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA Center
The Queen City's Charlotte Acting (CharlotteActing.com) classes were diverted in 2020 because of Spirit Square's closure and Covid. Charlotte Acting's owner Linda Ann Watt took that time to write a book and she offered Zoom classes to her students in the interim.
Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AG Photo
Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & More
Mountain Theatre Company has announced its 2023 Mainstage Season. In what will mark the theatre company's 85th season, an exciting lineup of shows has been released which is certain to have something for everyone.
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Photo
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
A South-Eastern Regional Premier and Shakespeare’s most wicked wonder have joined beloved Main Stage productions, Music on the Rock and Playhouse Jr. Family Programming to round out an inviting 2023 season.

More Hot Stories For You


Beatles Tribute Band Comes to Charlotte Next MonthBeatles Tribute Band Comes to Charlotte Next Month
February 14, 2023

Charlotte has a special visit from Abbey Road. Not The Beatles, mind you, but Charlotte's favorite Beatles tribute band. The nationally touring show performs on Sunday, March 26 at the Neighborhood Theatre in a fully seated show. The Charlotte show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
CHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA CenterCHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA Center
February 7, 2023

The Queen City's Charlotte Acting (CharlotteActing.com) classes were diverted in 2020 because of Spirit Square's closure and Covid. Charlotte Acting's owner Linda Ann Watt took that time to write a book and she offered Zoom classes to her students in the interim.
Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & MoreMountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & More
February 3, 2023

Mountain Theatre Company has announced its 2023 Mainstage Season. In what will mark the theatre company's 85th season, an exciting lineup of shows has been released which is certain to have something for everyone.
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Regional Premiere & MoreFlat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Regional Premiere & More
February 1, 2023

A South-Eastern Regional Premier and Shakespeare’s most wicked wonder have joined beloved Main Stage productions, Music on the Rock and Playhouse Jr. Family Programming to round out an inviting 2023 season.
Charlotte Conservatory Theatre to Present POTUS at Booth Playhouse in MarchCharlotte Conservatory Theatre to Present POTUS at Booth Playhouse in March
January 18, 2023

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre, the Queen City's newest professional performing arts company, has announced their second production, Selina Fillinger's recent Broadway smash POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.
share