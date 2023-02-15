New Arts Organization Asheville Musical Theatre Opens In 2023

Asheville Musical Theatre has announced its developmental season in 2023.

Executive Director Ethan Henry is bringing a new professional theatre to the heart of Downtown Asheville. Asheville Musical Theatre's mission is to support the region's cultural landscape with bold productions, equitable opportunities, and to promote accessibility to artists and patrons. Asheville Musical Theatre is educated to support local artists with equitable pay and volunteer opportunities to grow and help elevate the thriving artistic blueprint of Western North Carolina.

Asheville Musical Theatre is excited to launch its Developmental season in the summer of 2023 with their fundraising cabaret titled We Got Magic To Do!: An Asheville Musical Theatre Cabaret, June 23-24, 2024 at 7:30 pm. This event will be held at Attic Salt Theatre Company located in Asheville, NC featuring some of the best local musical theatre talents Asheville has to offer. Asheville Musical Theatre took to Instagram to find out what musicals YOU wanted to hear. Your suggestions created the song list for this night of community and collaboration. Come enjoy an evening of food, drinks, art, and community as we celebrate and encourage the development of this new and exciting company.

Next up will be Jonothan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!, Asheville Musical Theatre's first professional production. Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors, and a band, Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. Tick, Tick... Boom! will run July 21-22, 2023 at 7:30 pm and July 22nd at 2 pm at the Tina McGuire Theatre at The Wortham Center for Performing Arts.

To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more please head to www.avlmt.org.