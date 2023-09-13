NARNIA THE MUSICAL Comes to Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

The world-renowned, high fantasy epic based on C.S. Lewis', “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” comes to Children's Theatre of Charlotte on September 22, 2023, as a musical.

“Narnia the Musical” tells the story of four English schoolchildren sent to live with their uncle during World War II. At their uncle's manor, they stumble through a wardrobe into a magical world with talking animals and learn that the kingdom of Narnia has been forced into perpetual winter because of a spell cast by the White Witch. With the help of Aslan and the Narnians who resist the Witch's magic, there is an ultimate battle between good and evil to break the curse on the land.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has an exceptional team of designers and actors working diligently on the show.

Magda Guichard, costume designer for “Narnia the Musical” and resident designer & craft specialist at Children's Theatre of Charlotte has a huge feat in creating Aslan, the Great Lion. The King of Narnia stands approximately 10 feet tall and 12 feet long, excluding the length of the tail, and is operated by three actors.

“Research begins many months ahead of opening night,” says Guichard. “We begin with design meetings with the whole team, collaborating on the theme and details. As we start to hone in on what we think each side of the world will become, it helps to create the characters within those worlds. I go through a lot of research. I looked at books and the internet on historical fashion, animals, and even environmental photography. Snow Drifts and icebergs played a large role in inspiring me for colors and textures for the White Witch and her Cruelies.”

She further explains the inspiration behind some of the intricate, exposed bone work in her costume design for the antagonists of the show that have been 3D printed.

“There have been many cultures that have used bones as protection, whether physically or spiritually, so I love the idea of using bones on the White Witch and her Queen Hag, as well as some of her Cruelies, as a form of protection.”

Other printed items audience members may notice are the oversized Minotaur and Minoboar heads, which are conjurings from the White Witch. They may also spot custom-printed buttons worn by the White Witch and her army that don her emblem.

“I think technology can be used as an extension of hand craft, not as a replacement,” explains Guichard. “For instance, Costume Shop Manager Anna Klinger hand sculpted scale model heads of some of our larger creatures which we were then able to 3D scan, scale to the correct size, and print in a material that reminds us of ice. Printing them takes time, and it's time we're able to work on another project and then we still finish the items as we would if we had done every step along the way.”

Robin Vest's scenic design will feature a frozen flower forest that the actors will be surrounded by to provide the feel of the frigid lands. The white tapestry of petrified petals frames the action of the show in what theatre professionals call portals. Kelly Colburn has designed and mapped projections that will display onto these portals along with Aimee Hanyzewski's lighting that will transform the scene in real time adding more magical elements to the show.

“Narnia the Musical” features a large cast of 26 actors, with 16 youth actors. As a professional theatre company, the young actors will be put through the same paces as their adult counterparts, in an accepting environment that wants to see young artists thrive.

Performance dates are from Sept 22 - Oct 22. For more information regarding “Narnia the Musical'' and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season, please visit Click Here.