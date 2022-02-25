Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Morehouse College Glee Club Joins Charlotte Symphony March 4 at Belk Theater

Collaboration raises money for scholarships for Charlotte-area students attending Morehouse College, a historically black men's liberal arts college.

Feb. 25, 2022  
Morehouse College Glee Club will return to Charlotte to share the stage with the Charlotte Symphony on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Belk Theater.

This special collaboration, led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees and Morehouse College Glee Club conductor Dr. David E. Morrow, raises money for scholarships for Charlotte-area students attending Morehouse College, a historically black men's liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The Morehouse College Glee Club is pleased to be back in Charlotte and performing with the Charlotte Symphony," said Dr. David E. Morrow, Director of the Morehouse College Glee Club. "I look forward to continuing and celebrating this partnership and tradition."

"We're delighted to be welcoming back the immensely talented musicians of the Morehouse College Glee Club," said Charlotte Symphony President and CEO David Fisk. "It's an honor to be a part of this partnership to help fund Morehouse scholarships for Charlotte-area students."

The program will highlight the talents of the internationally-recognized Morehouse College Glee Club with both spiritual and choral works, and classic orchestral pieces including, Coleridge Taylor's Overture to The Song of Hiawatha, "Requiem" from Michael Bussewitz-Quarm's The Unarmed Child; Carlos Simon's Portrait of a Queen, narrated by Dr. Shawn-Allyce White of Johnson C. Smith University; "Nessun Dorma" from Puccini's Turandot, and more.

Tickets start at $19 and are available now at charlottesymphony.org.



