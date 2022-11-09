Matthews Playhouse To Produce SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
The cast is led by veteran Charlotte actor and local radio personality, Geof Knight, in the title role and newcomer, Leo Walton as Tiny Tim.
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present Scrooge! The Musical, a lively adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, directed by Pamela Thorson. Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, Scrooge! The Musical is set in bustling 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits visit one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all-redemption.
The cast is led by veteran Charlotte actor and local radio personality, Geof Knight, in the title role and newcomer, Leo Walton as Tiny Tim. Charlotte audiences will also recognize actor/director/playwright Charles LaBorde (Jacob Marley), along with Matthew's Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner (Ghost of Christmas Past), making her Charlotte theatre debut.
Book, music and lyrics for Scrooge! The Musical were written by Grammy and Academy Award Winner, Leslie Bricusse and features an uplifting musical score to be directed by Musical Director, Harrison Baumgardner, along with show-stopping dance numbers choreographed by Sarah Atwell. The cast, listed in the character's order of appearance, is as follows:
Ebenezer Scrooge- Geof Knight
Bob Cratchit- Andrew Williams
Kathy Cratchit- Nora Yesowitch
Beggar Woman/Mrs. Cratchit- Shelby Annas
Tiny Tim- Leo Walton
Jocelyn Jollygoode/Topper/Ensemble- Lisa Ulanow
Mrs. Dilber/Miss Dilber/Mary/Ensemble- Amanda Mooney
Ebby/Ensemble- Lina Ziereler
Peter Cratchit- Adi Callaghan
Martha Cratchit- Walker Cooney
Belinda Cratchit- Lilly Mooney
Jacob Marley- Charles LaBorde
Harry (Nephew)/Young Scrooge- Evan Hamula
Bess/Mrs. Fezziwig- Madeline Yara
Dick Wilkins/Ensemble -Callum Bridgers
Hugo/Fezziwig- Charlie Whittenton
Tom Jenkins- Nathan Loring
Isabel/Helen- Nicoleta Cutitaru
Ghost of Christmas Present- Jeff Powell
Ghost of Christmas Past- Sarah Baumgardner
Butcher/Ghost of Christmas Yet-To-Come- Larry Webster
Jen/Ensemble-Tatum Moxley
Youth Ensemble- Rosemary Godshall, Sydney Montagna, Tyla Montagna, Ava Nixon, Fausto
Scaldaferri
The family-friendly Broadway musical version of the world's most beloved Christmas story opens Thursday, December 8, 2022 with a special "Pay-What-You-Can" preview performance benefiting C.O.S.Kids, a non-profit child care organization based in Matthews. Performances will continue through Sunday, December 18, 2022. Performance times are available at www.matthewsplayhouse.com/scrooge. Tickets range in price from $18-$26 and can be purchased by going to app.arts-people.com.
About the Matthews Playhouse
The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education. We commit to this mission by ensuring the excellence of our cultural programs for the participation and enjoyment of the people in our community.
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
By overwhelming demand, a fourth show has been added for Jim Gaffigan’s “Dark Pale Tour” headed across the U.S. in 2023. The fourth show has been added on Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 PM.
Four New Hires Join Spoleto Festival USA's Executive Leadership Team
November 2, 2022
Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna have announced the appointments of Brent Dickman (Chief Financial Officer), Dexter Foxworth (Chief Operating Officer), Liz Keller-Tripp (Lead Producer), and Katharine Laidlaw (Chief Marketing Officer), to the Festival’s executive team. The latest hires will join the Festival’s Chief Advancement Officer Julia Forster, who has overseen Spoleto’s tireless fundraising arm for more than 25 years.
A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Returns This Holiday Season
November 1, 2022
A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock tradition! Bring the whole family to this dazzling holiday celebration, Playhouse-style!
Celebrate The Holidays With Your Charlotte Symphony At HOLIDAY POPS
November 1, 2022
The Charlotte Symphony's 2022 holiday season presents beloved annual traditions, seasonal hallmarks, electrifying new performances, and a family friendly Christmas movie with its unforgettable score performed live to the complete film.
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces Robert 'Lex' Green, III as New Managing Director
November 1, 2022
Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) announced that it has named Robert “Lex” Green, III as its new Managing Director. He will partner with Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant who will continue to lead all artistic and educational programming. Green will lead key business functions including finance, marketing, development, facilities, and new strategic ventures.