Matthews Playhouse To Produce SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present Scrooge! The Musical, a lively adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, directed by Pamela Thorson. Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, Scrooge! The Musical is set in bustling 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits visit one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all-redemption.

The cast is led by veteran Charlotte actor and local radio personality, Geof Knight, in the title role and newcomer, Leo Walton as Tiny Tim. Charlotte audiences will also recognize actor/director/playwright Charles LaBorde (Jacob Marley), along with Matthew's Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner (Ghost of Christmas Past), making her Charlotte theatre debut.

Book, music and lyrics for Scrooge! The Musical were written by Grammy and Academy Award Winner, Leslie Bricusse and features an uplifting musical score to be directed by Musical Director, Harrison Baumgardner, along with show-stopping dance numbers choreographed by Sarah Atwell. The cast, listed in the character's order of appearance, is as follows:

Ebenezer Scrooge- Geof Knight

Bob Cratchit- Andrew Williams

Kathy Cratchit- Nora Yesowitch

Beggar Woman/Mrs. Cratchit- Shelby Annas

Tiny Tim- Leo Walton

Jocelyn Jollygoode/Topper/Ensemble- Lisa Ulanow

Mrs. Dilber/Miss Dilber/Mary/Ensemble- Amanda Mooney

Ebby/Ensemble- Lina Ziereler

Peter Cratchit- Adi Callaghan

Martha Cratchit- Walker Cooney

Belinda Cratchit- Lilly Mooney

Jacob Marley- Charles LaBorde

Harry (Nephew)/Young Scrooge- Evan Hamula

Bess/Mrs. Fezziwig- Madeline Yara

Dick Wilkins/Ensemble -Callum Bridgers

Hugo/Fezziwig- Charlie Whittenton

Tom Jenkins- Nathan Loring

Isabel/Helen- Nicoleta Cutitaru

Ghost of Christmas Present- Jeff Powell

Ghost of Christmas Past- Sarah Baumgardner

Butcher/Ghost of Christmas Yet-To-Come- Larry Webster

Jen/Ensemble-Tatum Moxley

Youth Ensemble- Rosemary Godshall, Sydney Montagna, Tyla Montagna, Ava Nixon, Fausto

Scaldaferri

The family-friendly Broadway musical version of the world's most beloved Christmas story opens Thursday, December 8, 2022 with a special "Pay-What-You-Can" preview performance benefiting C.O.S.Kids, a non-profit child care organization based in Matthews. Performances will continue through Sunday, December 18, 2022. Performance times are available at www.matthewsplayhouse.com/scrooge. Tickets range in price from $18-$26 and can be purchased by going to app.arts-people.com.

About the Matthews Playhouse

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education. We commit to this mission by ensuring the excellence of our cultural programs for the participation and enjoyment of the people in our community.