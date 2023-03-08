Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matthews Playhouse To Perform Iconic Murder Mystery, CLUE, April 14-23

The delightfully suspenseful and entertaining "whodunnit", featuring a power-house cast of local actors, will have audiences laughing out loud!

Mar. 08, 2023  

Matthews Playhouse To Perform Iconic Murder Mystery, CLUE, April 14-23

What happens when six unsuspecting strangers are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host? That's the question Matthews Playhouse intends to answer with its latest production, Clue, a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, running April 14- 23, 2023 at the Fullwood Theatre in downtown Matthews.

Veteran actor/director Jill Bloede, known for her signature comedic style, will direct the production led by a talented ensemble featuring many of Charlotte's most notable actors including:

Allen Andrews as Wadsworth

Emma Ribadeneira as Yvette

Mary Bain as Mrs. White

Paula Baldwin as Mrs. Peacock

Vanessa Davis as Miss Scarlet

Johnny Hohenstein as Professor Plum

Jeremy Cartee as Colonel Mustard

Andrew Pippin as Mr. Green

Simon Ohlhaut as Mr. Boddy

Steven Price- Motorist/Backup Cop/Auxiliary Mustard

Kathleen Cole- Cook/Singing Telegram Girl/Auxiliary Scarlet/Backup

Michael Smith - Chief of Police

Jeff Powell - Cop

Clue is adapted by Sandy Rustin from Jonathan Lynn's screenplay, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. In a far-off mansion, six enigmatic individuals come together for a peculiar dinner party where murder and blackmail are part of the plan. After their host is found dead, each one of them becomes a potential suspect. The group, consisting of Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard, along with their butler, Wadsworth, race against time to uncover the identity of the killer as the body count continues to rise. Clue, the comedic mystery, will have both long-time fans and newcomers laughing out loud as they piece together the puzzle of WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

"This gem of a play, based on the iconic movie, is sure to delight and puzzle audiences as they attempt to solve the mystery', says Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner. "It's an incredibly fun way to experience everyone's favorite board game in a whole new way." The New York Times describes Clue as a "welcome throwback to an era of physical comedy"; Broadway World calls it " tremendous, old-fashioned fun,".

Clue opens April 14th and runs through April 23rd at Matthews Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now, get yours today! Performance times are available at matthewsplayhouse.com/clue. Tickets range in price from $12-$20 and can be purchased by going to app.arts-people.com. Group discounts are available, for information, please leave a message for the box office at (704) 846-8343.

