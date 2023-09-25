Matthews Playhouse Makes A Splash With Disney's FINDING NEMO JR.

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts invites audience members of all ages to dive in and experience the magical big blue world of the ocean floor when 'Disney's Finding Nemo JR.' comes to life on stage October 12-22, 2023. This vibrant underwater adventure, based on the popular 2003 Pixar film, shares a story about family, friendship, and adventure.

The production is being directed by Charlotte actor/director/theatre artist Sidney Horton, and features an all-youth cast portraying loveable characters like Nemo, Marlin, Dory and many others. Audiences will delight in the production's imaginative costumes, an exciting underwater-themed set, creative puppetry, and memorable musical numbers composed by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, best known for their Oscar-winning score for Frozen.

'Disney's Finding Nemo JR.' runs approximately 60-minutes with no intermission and is suitable for most children. This family-friendly musical adaptation of the Disney classic opens Thursday, October 12, 2023 with a special "Pay-What-You-Can" preview performance benefiting C.O.S.Kids, a non-profit child care organization based in Matthews. Performances will continue through Sunday, October 22, 2022. Here are some of the special events the theatre is offering in conjunction with the production:

October 12th - Pay-What-You- Can- Performance- The 7:30 p.m. performance Thursday, October 12th will be a Pay-What-You-Can performance benefiting C.O.S.Kids. Seating is general admission and there will be no advanced reservations. Patrons will be seated on a first-come-first-serve basis. The theatre suggests a $10 donation per person, but any amount will be accepted. Donations can be made with cash or credit.

October 13, 2023 - Family Pajama Night! Put on your PJs and get cozy! Any child wearing pajamas to the 7:30 p.m. performance of Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr. gets to choose a fun prize from the Matthews Playhouse "Treasure Box".

October 21, 2023- Sensory Friendly Performance @ 11 a.m. - The 11 a.m. performance on Saturday, October 21st will be modified to accommodate children on the autism spectrum and/or with a cognitive or developmental disability. Tickets to this performance (and all other performances) can be made by going to Click Here .

October 21, 2023- Kids with Disabilities in the Spotlight (KiDS) Mini-Camp 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Children ages 7-16 on the autism spectrum or who have a cognitive and/or developmental disability are invited to participate in the Finding Nemo, Jr. KiDS Mini-Camp. The cost to participate is $25 and will include theatre games and activities, a back-stage-tour, an opportunity to meet cast members, and one (1) ticket for your child to attend the 11 a.m. Sensory Friendly Performance of Disney's Finding Nemo JR.. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Weekday Performances for School Children- Matthews Playhouse is offering weekday performances of 'Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr.' for school children, teachers and homeschool communities to enhance and support the classroom curriculum the week of October 16-20, 2023. Those interested in attending a weekday performance can visit https://www.matthewsplayhouse.com/plan-your-field-trip.

Performance Dates- October 12-22, 2023

Where- 100 East McDowell Street, Matthews, NC 28105

Tickets- Prices range from $10-$19 and are available for advance purchase. Tickets and show times are available at Click Here .

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education. We commit to this mission by ensuring the excellence of our cultural programs for the participation and enjoyment of the people in our community.