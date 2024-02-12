MOIPEI to Make North Carolina Debut at The Edward C. Smith Civic Center

MOIPEI will make their North Carolina debut at The Edward C. Smith Civic Center on March 1, 2024, in Lexington NC. They will be sharing the stage with renowned tenor Logan Webber. MOIPEI and Mr. Webber worked together in the AES Yuletide Celebrations with the Indianapolis Symphony in 2022 and 2023.

This evening is a part of the Smith Center's annual Century Club Gala, doors will open at 6pm for a dinner catered by Cuisine by Kathleen at 6:30, and the concert will begin at 7:30pm.

Mary, Maggy and Marta are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya, and currently reside in the U.S. They found early success in Kenya Music Festivals. At the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. They were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC), by the President of Kenya in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation. MOIPEI has been voted the winners of the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards as Best Vocal Group.

Recent performances include The Kennedy Center, Washington DC; 54 Below and Merkin Hall (Kaufman Center) both in NYC. Other performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, NYC; the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, San Antonio Symphony; Amarillo Opera; Blue Strawberry in St. Louis and Performing Arts Centers through the country.

Their program is as unique as their talents. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman to swing, a flash of pop to provoke, and add a traditional Kenyan children's song to bring it all back home. The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling, and entertaining evening. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Mr. Phil Reno is Music Director/Pianist for MOIPEI.

This sister act has some of the most stunning harmonies and charming storytelling on the scene today, which is probably why everyone, upon seeing them, becomes immediately smitten by them. Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

Logan Webber is a native from Colorado Springs, Colorado. He has performed with The Colorado College Vocal Arts Symposium, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Opera Theater of the Rockies, A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute, Piedmont Opera in North Carolina, Ash Lawn Opera, Chautauqua Opera, the Rural Artists Project in Alaska, and the American Institute of Musical Studies program in Graz, Austria. Mr. Webber has performed in many productions with the Maryland Opera Studio including Die Fledermaus, Love/Hate, Così fan tutte, and premiered the role of Justice Scalia in a new works reading of the opera Scalia/Ginsberg. In the Summer of 2016, he made his main stage debut at The Princeton Festival as Rector Horace Adams in Peter Grimes, and then performed the role of Spoletta in Piedmont Opera's Tosca the following Fall.

Highlights for Mr. Webber includ BWV 80 with the Salisbury Symphony, Jonathan Dale in Piedmont Opera's production of Silent Night, and King Kaspar at the Smith Civic Center's production of Amahl and the Night Visitors in Lexington, North Carolina. He also sang in the 84th annual Mozart Club Messiah and Salisbury Symphony Messiah as the tenor soloist.

As a member of Virginia Opera's 2018-2019 Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program, Logan covered Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni, sang Daniel Buchanan in Street Scene, and performed in the Spring Education and Outreach Tour. In the summer of 2019 Mr. Webber made his debut with the Richmond Symphony as Le Rememdado in Carmen alongside Denyce Graves, as well as Rinuccio in Gianni Schicchi with Opera Theater of the Rockies Vocal Arts Festival. He was a featured soloist with Metropolitan Opera Soprano Jennifer Rowley and the Salisbury Symphony. Jonathan Emmons is music director/pianist for Mr. Webber.

The young tenor projects a warm, lyrical timbre with reserves of strength. Webber's impact on this performance of Slow Dusk was lasting. Joseph Newsome, VOIX DES ARTS

