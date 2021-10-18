Laura Dreyfuss To Create A Song Inspired By Public Lands in the Appalachian Mountains

Sustain Music and Nature, a Fort Collins, CO based nonprofit that makes music a force for nature, proudly announces its upcoming Songscape will feature Grammy/Emmy award winning actor and BMG recording artist, Laura Dreyfuss. Showcasing the public lands surrounding the Roan Highlands of North Carolina in a retreat scheduled to take place this coming November, Dreyfuss' song and the accompanying music video, shot by videographer Ben Ward, will premiere globally in 2022.

Sustain's Songscapes are retreats that partner musicians with public lands to create new music inspired by American landscapes and highlight the environmental issues that those lands face. In a first for Sustain, the nonprofit is working in partnership for a Songscape with a land trust -- the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC). With SAHC's intimate knowledge of the places they protect in western North Carolina, Laura Dreyfuss will get to experience the vast outdoor activities and ecology unique to the Roan Highlands. Crossed by the Appalachian Trail and holding some of the most biodiverse forests in America, the delicate ecosystem will in turn shape Dreyfuss' songwriting.

Laura Dreyfuss is an accomplished actor in musical theater and television, well known for her roles in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, Fox TV musical series Glee, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Netflix's The Politician. She launched a solo pop music career in 2018 with the single "Better Things", and quickly caught the attention of music and lifestyle press. When Catherine Santino first heard an audio recording of the singer, the writer noted in a LADYGUNN Magazine interview, "I've never been quite so transfixed by a vocal performance."

"Music reaches people on an emotional level and provides a platform to highlight environmental issues as well as public lands across the US that need support. We're grateful that Laura Dreyfuss' talent will bring attention to the Roan Highlands in a way that no other medium can," explains Betsy Mortensen, CEO of Sustain Music and Nature.

Songscape: Roan Highlands is the eighth Songscape produced by Sustain Music and Nature, following recent productions with Ben Sollee at New Jersey's Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and Conner Youngblood at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in Salt Lake City. Proceeds from the finished song will support the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Sustain and Dreyfuss.

Learn more: https://www.sustainmusicandnature.org/lauradreyfusssongscape